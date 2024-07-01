The Big Picture The Amityville Horror remake starring Ryan Reynolds is coming to 4K from Scream Factory this fall.

The 4K/Blu-ray Collector's Edition includes a new featurette and previously released special features.

The film follows a young family moving into a house in Amityville, New York, unaware of its tragic history and supernatural evil.

The horror genre is filled to the brim with haunted house movies. While the sub-genre has become a cliché at this point, the most beloved classic of its kind was 1979’s The Amityville Horror. Based on the real-life murder case and the book of the same name, the film went on to shape the modern familial ghost story. It also spawned a massive franchise that would include a remake in 2005. Now, that reimagining starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) is coming to 4K from Scream Factory this fall.

The 4K/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition combo pack includes a new 4K scan from the film’s original negative and has one new special feature. This would be the featurette “Houses Don't Kill People: Revisiting The Amityville Horror” featuring interviews with director Andrew Douglas and composer Steve Jablonsky. The Blu-ray disc will also contain previously released special features like “The Source Of Evil” – Making The Amityville Horror, a Scare Reel, Home Movies and an audio commentary with Reynolds and producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. If you pre-order through Scream Factory’s website, you’ll also receive an exclusive poster with the same spooky theatrical artwork that’s found on the 4K cover. This sees a silhouetted Reynolds staring down the iconic house with a shotgun in his hand.

What’s ‘Amityville Horror’ About?

Close

The remake, like the original, follows a young family who move into their new house in Amityville, New York after a gruesome murder of a family took place there a year prior. They’re unaware of the house's tragic history and supernatural evil still lingers in its halls. When those dark forces start to attach themselves to the father, played by Reynolds, the cycle of violence is at risk of starting again. This film was released in the middle of Hollywood's remake craze that overtook the 2000s. Every major horror franchise, like Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Friday the 13th were getting that controversial treatment. Amityville would get that same cold welcome from fans when it released, with critics trashing the film. It currently has a dreadful 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, given the modern context of the series, we may have been too harsh on the film as the franchise has become a joke. Since the remake, Amityville has been to space, taken on Thanksgiving and possessed the “Karens” of the world. The series has sadly fallen into direct-to-DVD mediocrity with no signs of being saved anytime soon. This gives the horror community another reason to revisit the remake and give it a second chance. In Reynold’s own career, it's a refreshing, serious performance from the actor who has lately taken on joke-filled projects like the Deadpool movies, Free Guy and IF. The film also features one of Chloë Grace Moretz’s earliest roles. In the horror world, the actress is best known for the Carrie and Suspiria remakes alongside voicing Wednesday Addams in the recent Addams Family animated films.

Where Can You Stream ‘Amityville Horror’?

The Amityville Horror remake is currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. However, if you’re a physical media fan, you can pre-order Scream Factory’s 4K on their website now for $35.99 USD. The 4K will be released on September 3, 2024.

Your browser does not support the video tag.