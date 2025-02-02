If you're looking at buying some property this spring, you can get some helpful tips from two classic horror movies — and now you can stream them for free. Check out 1979's The Amityville Horror and its 2005 remake, and be sure to ask your realtor about bleeding walls, mysterious basement rooms, and demonic ghost pigs. Both films are now streaming on Tubi.

The so-called "Amityville Horror" happened at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York, when the Lutz family fled their newly purchased Dutch Colonial-style home in 1976 due to an alleged onslaught of paranormal activity. A year before, Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot and killed six members of his family in the home; no solid motive for the murders has ever been established, resulting in rumors of supernatural possession. The story of the Lutz family was chronicled in Jay Anson's 1977 book The Amityville Horror, which sold over ten million copies, and served as the basis for the film; its accuracy has been greatly disputed over the years, with some claiming that the entire story was concocted with DeFeo's defense lawyers. The house on Ocean Avenue still stands to this day, but subsequent owners have removed the house's distinctive "jack-o-lantern" windows that featured prominently in the film.

What Is 'The Amityville Horror' About?