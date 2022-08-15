46 years after George A. Romero completed his 1975 psychological horror The Amusement Park, the once-lost film will finally come home. Following a 4K remaster and rerelease by IndieCollect in 2019, the film will now be distributed on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital media. Alongside its arrival on physical media comes a host of new special features totaling over 100 minutes, that explore the creation of the film from those who worked on the long-lost project, their family members, and veterans of the industry.

The Lutheran Society originally commissioned The Amusement Park as an educational film shining a light on the horrors of growing old in the U.S. The film centers on an elderly man played by Lincoln Maazel, who quickly becomes disoriented as he is beaten down, robbed, ignored, and humiliated in the titular park, realizing the mistreatment elders like him constantly endure as they just try to go about their lives. The roller coasters and crowds of the park serve as chaotic allegories for how the world is all too keen to ignore the oldest members of society. Often considered one of Romero's most imaginative movies, it served as a showcase of the director's signature style following his success with Night of the Living Dead and The Crazies, among others.

Written by Walton Cook and directed by Romero, The Amusement Park was originally shown at the American Film Festival in New York in 1975 before being shelved and seemingly lost forever. In 2017, though, a print of the film was uncovered, saving it for future restoration from IndieCollect. After the 4K version premiered in October 2019, the film was then picked up by Shudder, offering widespread access to the film.

Image via RLJE Films

Considering the age of the film, creating the special features was a feat in and of itself. With featurettes and commentary including assistant cameraman Michael Gornick, the president and founder of the George A. Romero foundation Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, and Bonnie Hinzman, the wife of the late director of photography Greg Hinzman, among others, the crew behind the home release went all out to get anyone who was in or around the film on board. Also seen in the special features are horror legend Greg Nicotero, IndieCollect President Sandra Schulberg, and author Daniel Krauss who further break down the film and discuss Romero's legacy.

The Amusement Park will come to homes everywhere in the near future. See the complete list of special features and watch the trailer from Shudder below.

Bonus Features: