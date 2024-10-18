Legends are honoring legends in a new graphic novel adaptation of George A. Romero’s iconic horror flick, The Amusement Park. Teaming up in the collaboration we didn’t know that we needed but are beyond happy for, Halloween and Escape from New York director, John Carpenter, will be pairing up with Storm King Comics to deliver the colorful page-by-page recreation of one of Romero’s most celebrated pieces of work. Set for an arrival in May 2025, the graphic novel, titled John Carpenter Presents George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park was put together by The George A. Romero Foundation’s artist-in-residence, illustrator Ryan Carr, with scribe Jeff Whitehead, hard at work to make the words jump from the screen and onto the book’s pages.

In 1975, the Night of the Living Dead helmer introduced audiences to an entirely new version of terror with The Amusement Park. The 45-minute film (which for a long while was presumed to have been lost to time), was originally commissioned as a public service announcement about the dangers of elder abuse but, of course, Romero went as metal as possible with it and turned it into a mind-bending psychological horror feature.

What’s ‘The Amusement Park’ About?

The graphic novel will follow a young businessman in his 20s whose path crosses with an elderly man looking for someone to share his nostalgia with. What starts as a joyful conversation about the latter’s memories of an old amusement park quickly turns into something much more dark and dismal, as the elderly man reveals the abuse that he went through within the park’s boundaries. Horror fully sets in after the old gentleman discovers that he’s being forced to go round and round on this carousel of trauma, with no way to get off the metaphoric ride. Meanwhile, the young man starts to realize that he has much more in common with the older man than he initially thought.

In a statement paired with the project’s announcement, Carpenter said,

“George A. Romero’s films are legendary. They already were legendary when I was just a student, and The Amusement Park has a fascinating history. This is a project that’s so important to his legacy as a filmmaker, so I’m glad to lend my name to it.”

Those interested in picking up a copy of John Carpenter Presents George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park can plan to do so online and in comic stores on May 7. The title will then celebrate a wide opening at all booksellers on May 20.