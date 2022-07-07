HBO released a new trailer and key art for The Anarchists, an upcoming docuseries about the anti-government movement that united liberals, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and families against formal education. The documentary series will also explore the limits of the political ideology, underlining how different groups sympathetic to the idea of anarchy understand the concept in almost excluding ways.

The docuseries will explore the movement launched in 2015 by Jeff Berwick, a Canadian entrepreneur who hosted an event to discuss the real possibilities of social organization without the existence of government and central bank institutions. Baptized “Anarchapulco” for being hosted in Acapulco, in Mexico, the event draw the attention of different groups, including libertarians, fugitives from the law, and right-wing families looking to escape what they viewed as an oppressive state. In the upcoming years, Berwick’s movement would grow and start to show how hard it is to unite so many different people under the same banner, especially when all notion of consensus is interpreted as a red flag.

In order to better understand what motivated the creation of the “Anarchapulco” movement, HBO’s upcoming docuseries interviews some of the major players involved with the annual event. Among the people featured in The Anarchists are the reluctant figurehead Berwick; anarchy activists Lisa and Nathan Freeman; and John Galton and Lily Forester, American fugitives on the run from drug charges. Besides revealing what led all these people to come together, the docuseries also promises to explore the internal struggles that put into question the whole “Anarchapulco” movement.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Women Who Rock' Trailer Celebrates Female Rock Icons in Docuseries From Epix

Blumhouse Television Production produced The Anarchists for HBO Documentary Films. The docuseries is directed by Todd Schramke. Executive producers include Jason Blum, Jeremiah Crowell, Kim Kylland, and Todd Schramke for Bird Murmur, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, James Buddy Day, Andre Gaines, and Allen Bain, and Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO. Ben Parry serves as co-executive producer, while Tina Nguyen is the senior producer for HBO.

The Anarchists premieres this Sunday, July 10, 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. After that, new episodes of the six-part docuseries will be released weekly, every Sunday. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

Image via HBO

Here’s the official synopsis for The Anarchists: