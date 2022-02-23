Artist Andy Warhol will be the subject of a new documentary series. To get viewers excited, Netflix has released new a trailer for their upcoming six-episode series The Andy Warhol Diaries.

The series will tell the story of Warhol's life and career, with the help of his posthumously published diaries. The series will also use Warhol's voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques. The trailer begins by talking about the different mediums that Warhol worked in including: art, music, film, and fashion. The trailer then talks about how Warhol's diaries show his thoughts in a way that none of his other work can. It then shows a scene of Warhol talking about seeing a robot made that was based on him. The trailer then focuses on Warhol hiding parts of his life. It then talks about how there are many little stories about Warhol that have yet to be told. The trailer also talks about how Warhol's work can be seen by being influenced by the AIDS crisis. Warhol's relationship with artist Jean-Michael Basquiat will also be a topic explored in the series. The trailer concludes by talking about Warhol's desire to be someone else. The series will also feature interviews of people who knew and worked with Warhol including John Waters and Rob Lowe.

The series will be directed by Andrew Rossi. Rossi's previous work includes 2020's After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News, 2016's The First Monday in May, and 2011's Page One: Inside the New York Times. Rossi also wrote the series and will be an executive producer. Ryan Murphy will also be an executive producer for the series. Murphy's previous work includes FX's American Horror Story, Netflix's Ratched, and Fox's 9-1-1. Josh Braun, Stanley Buchthal, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertston will be executive producers. Stacey Reiss and Dan Braun will be executive producers for the series. The Andy Warhol Diaries will be produced by Abstract Submarine.

Warhol's work included the paintings Campbell's Soup Cans and Marilyn Diptych (which focused on actress and model Marilyn Monroe). His film directing work included 1965's Empire (co-directed by John Palmer), 1966's Chelsea Girls (co-directed by Paul Morrissey), and 1969's Blue Movie. Warhol died on February 22, 1987, at the age of 58. His diaries were published in 1989 as The Andy Warhol Diaries. Previous documentaries about Warhol's life and career include 2006's Andy Warhol: A Documentary Film (directed by Ric Burns) and 2008's Andy Warhol's People Factory (directed by Catherine Shorr).

The Andy Warhol Diaries will debut on Netflix on March 9, 2022. In the meantime, fans can watch the new trailer below:

