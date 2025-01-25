The debate on whether bad reviews can make or break a movie is one that will probably never end, but for one particular title it's hard not to argue that a lukewarm reception affected its distribution. In 1999, romantic flick The Annihilation of Fish debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival — and then the distributor decided to cancel its release because the initial reception pointed at a possibly bad box office performance. Practically lost for over 25 years, the movie is getting an overdue release in movie theaters with a 4K restoration.​​​​​

The Annihilation of Fish stars a trio of actors who have passed on in recent years: James Earl Jones (The Lion King), Margot Kidder (Superman) and Lynn Redgrave (Gods and Monsters). The story centers around Poinsettia (Redgrave), a housewife that moves to a Los Angeles boarding house in Echo Park with an energetic landlady called Mrs. Muldroone (Kidder). She meets and falls in love with Fish (Jones), a Jamaican widower who has just been released from a mental institution. The movie was directed by renowned filmmaker Charles Burnett, who also helmed To Sleep With Anger and Selma, Lord, Selma.

Despite the bad review that made The Annihilation of Fish disappear from all media, the movie has a pretty decent 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics mostly praised the main trio's performance, as well as Burnett's style of direction. The famous bad review hailed from Variety, and demolished everything from the movie's production values to Redgrave's "embarrassing" performance and even its length.

Has 'The Annihilation of Fish' Aged Well?

Since it deals with themes of race and mental health — two topics that were historically mishandled by Hollywood for years — you can't help but wonder if The Annihilation of Fish's re-release will reveal that the movie was ahead of its time or not. Director Burnett weighed in on it during an interview with IndieWire, and revealed he is also eager to see how modern audiences react to it:

“I’m curious, because it’s been locked away for a very long time for all sort of reasons and you sort of wonder if it’s still relevant, how audiences are going to take it.”

Another person that celebrated The Annnihilation of Fish's release was legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon). In an official statement that's used to open the movie's new trailer, the director wrote that The Annihilation of Fish has been in limbo for "much too long," and that he's "happy" that the world will finally discover it.

Milestone Films and Kino Lorber are releasing The Annihilation of Fish in theaters in 4K on February 14. You can check out the trailer above.