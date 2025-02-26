What do you get when you have a fantastic idea, but still flop? You get the reality competition show The Anonymous. Immediately, The Anonymous appeared to have the same fascinating game mechanics as any other good competition show. However, despite how intriguing The Anonymous was, several significant issues got in the way the first time around. A few things should change if The Anonymous gets the Season 2 it deserves.

The Anonymous on USA was produced by the people who created The Traitors and The Circle. The idea was to see who could lead a double life, with one personality live and in-person, and another anonymously online. The Anonymous provided an opportunity for strategy and deception, much like its sister shows. In the end, the players who outsmarted the rest, both in person and behind their online avatars, could win up to $100,000 by staying anonymous. With a premise that grabbed the attention of many competition fans, The Anonymous could have seen major mainstream success if not for a couple of significant issues.

'The Anonymous' Episodes Do Not Have Enough Payoff Each Week

Each episode ends on a cliffhanger, which makes it difficult to watch from week to week. Unlike Netflix shows that drop an entire season or block to binge, The Anonymous aired weekly. The Anonymous had cliffhangers conclude every episode so that the audience would have to tune in the following week to see who the anonymous was and who got sent packing. The cliffhangers are not worth coming back to see, and they break up the show's flow. The episodes are unsatisfying, with no payoff by the end. By the time the next episode aired, any tension built leading up to the elimination had dissipated, with viewers even forgetting which players were in jeopardy.

Similarly, the stakes were far too low. The Anonymous featured challenges where contestants could earn money and add it to the prize pot, but there were not enough of these challenges. The insufficient ways to earn money in the game made the stakes too low. The low stakes, coupled with how quickly the anonymous player swaps out, make it hard to get a footing in the competition. Without ample chances to earn money, a lower prize pot than most competition shows, and a fast-paced game, The Anonymous does not seem worth it.

The Challenges Left a Lot To Be Desired