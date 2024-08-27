The Big Picture USA's The Anonymous prioritizes gameplayers over fame seekers.

The intriguing premise blends The Mole and The Circle.

Some reality stars have leveraged their social game to get farther in the competition.

The cast of The Anonymous is filled with players who have played a variety of games. Whether they are champions of board games or poker, dominate online video game streaming, or won Big Brother, having a cast filled with individuals who are eager and hungry to play and make moves is essential to the success of The Anonymous. This is not the light-hearted fun seen on The Circle; it’s got the dark aura of The Mole. But in this game, anonymity finds a way to amplify the difficulty. Unlike The Circle, you do get to see the other players face to face before stabbing them in the back with your anonymous handle in their private hideouts. It does make the morality factor immensely more brutal. Can you bluff the house? Especially with $100,000 on the line.

The new USA Network series The Anonymous puts duality in the digital age to the test. Set in both the digital and real world, The Anonymous tasks players to say and do whatever they want to do while online as they strategize on and offline in hopes of winning. In the real world, they must use the knowledge they used in their secret chambers to attempt to identify who exactly lies behind the handle. If they are unmasked in the real world, they are eliminated from the game. As the show puts it, "It's the strategy game to beat all strategy games."

Why 'The Anonymous' Works

Despite a late Monday night air time, The Anonymous has kicked off as a uniquely intricate yet engaging reality program that is a bit of a reflection of society today. In a world where individuals have the freedom and safety to hide behind a screen, The Anonymous is putting that theory to the test, while attaching a prize pot at the end. Life is a game. And this game is a reflection of life. Which is why The Anonymous has a cast filled with "gamers." Not necessarily individuals whose livelihood is attached to games, but individuals who are eager to play the game without striving for their 15 minutes of fame. Yes, some do have a career in games, others have already had their 15 minutes of celebrity. But this entire cast, spanning from vast walks of life, came in hungry to partake in this experiment. They are the perfect group of 12 to kick off this show.

Within this cast of 12 are former reality stars, Xavier Prather, the first Black winner of Big Brother, and Nina Twine, a two-time Australian Survivor castaway and daughter of two-time Survivor champion Sandra Diaz-Twine. Robbi Jade Law is a professional poker player. Sydney Dorsey is a former pageant queen. Jack Usher is a Settlers of Catan Premiere League champion. Marcel Chunningham is a gaming streamer. Those are just some of the "gamers" taking on The Anonymous. What's proven so far, is players like the aforementioned, whether successful or not, are strategizing every single second inside the house. Their experience in this arena has led to three episodes of exceptional strategy.

The game begins with all the niceties. The cast enters the compound, where they will be living together dormitory style, as they learn what the game is all about. It's their initial chance to meet one another, get those first impressions in. But when they're guided to their first challenge, it becomes an eye-opening moment of who's playing, and how. They participated in a group challenge where they had to memorize a series of symbols as, in each round, the number of symbols increased. The game was on from the jump as they had to decide as a group the order, illuminating contestants' strategies. Did you pick the wrong position? Did you speak up? Every single decision became crucial for the next portion of the game.

Anonymous Mode Put the Game in Hyperdrive

When the cast was guided to their hideouts, they were instructed by DANI to select an avatar from a screen of multiple options. DANI, also known as Digital Anonymous Network Interface, served as the sassy narrator of the show, and warned the players that this avatar selection could also help seal their fate in the game. Do you select an image that is far from your persona to throw others off the scent? Do you pick an avatar that seems obvious for another player as your own?

These avatars then became the way the players communicated in Anonymous mode and in the real world. There are two games being played subsequently. You need to have your game face on at all times and not slip up identities. Yet, in Anonymous mode, there is the chance to say what you want to say without the immediate threat of retribution. Of course, it is a game that is being filmed, so what you say in your hideout to DANI will likely make it to air. When the players then had to nominate a player, by name, to be up for elimination, the game was in hyperdrive. Yes, herd mentality, like The Circle, came into play, the process exposed the opportunity of throwing a vote onto a player to protect yourself from being figured out. This is your chance to sell out your best ally without having blood on your hands.

Different Gamers Have Different Strategies on 'The Anonymous'

At this point in the game, there are certain players who grasp the anonymity aspect better than others. For someone like Jack Usher, known as the avatar "Football," he has placed a target on Fyre Festival organizer Andy King, known as the avatar "Butterfly." And he's digging in. While no other players seem to see Andy King as a threat, Jack has an automatic target in the midst, while pretending to play into the hand of the herd mentality that is targeting players like Marcel Cunningham, known as the avatar "Dollar Sign," and Lilly Jenkins, known as avatar "Pizza." Marcel is playing hard, but Lilly? She's the scapegoat. But by having them both as prime targets, this has allowed the bigger players to float. Additionally, Jack has had the power to eliminate players for two weeks. His ability to zero in on which avatar belongs to whom, while having no one pick up on his, may lead him to dominate the rest of the game.

The individuals who have reality television experience are using that to their advantage. For Xavier Prather, he eventually revealed his status as a winner of a reality show, but it didn't seem to make a dent in the house. Xavier is known for having exceptional social skills, and he uses them both in Anonymous Mode and in the real world. For Nina Twine, she has an immense advantage of playing a gritty social game on a smaller scale. The fans of Australian Survivor are not in this game, but her mother's reputation precedes her. Jack related her to looking like Sandra. Little does he know the family connection. Both Xavier and Nina are playing a brilliantly under-the-radar game and their experience in this universe is proving necessary.

By marrying interpersonal connections with the threat of hiding behind a screen, the game moves at a staggering pace of insecurity and paranoia. One anonymous comment can turn the entire game upside down. How to play it from there is why having experienced gamers endure this battle makes The Anonymous engaging. Having the wit, stamina, and drive to play makes The Anonymous one of the most enticing reality shows simply by the makeup of the cast. You may not get the over-the-top personalities like other reality shows, but for the fans of the genre who encourage bold, big moves, this one is for you.

The Anonymous airs Mondays at 11:00pm on USA Network and is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

