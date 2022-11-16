RLJE Films has released a new trailer for The Apology, an upcoming holiday thriller starring Anna Gunn as a grieving mother who’s gifted revenge on Christmas Eve. The movie is the feature debut of writer and director Alison Star Locke.

The Apology trailer takes us to Christmas Eve as Darlene Hagen (Gunn) gets ready to spend a quiet night with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). This year’s December marks the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Darlene’s daughter, Sally, a tragedy from which she’s still recovering. Although Sally vanished two decades before the movie’s events, Darlene still feels empty without her daughter. She also feels hopeless without knowing what happened to the girl and drinks unhealthy amounts of alcohol to fill the hole in her soul. However, on Christmas Eve, Darlene might get the chance to release her rage and go after the man responsible for her grief.

In an unexpected turn of events, Darlene’s estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache), arrives unannounced at her home. Jack is bothered to see Darlene still hasn’t recovered from Sally’s disappearance and questions what it would take for the woman to finally heal. A thriller is only as good as the mysteries it hides, so The Apology trailer doesn’t reveal much about the movie’s plot. However, it seems like Jack was involved in Sally’s disappearance, which pushes Darlene to the brink of her sanity. To make the entire situation more unnerving, a snowstorm will trap Darlene and Jack in the same house for the evening, forcing them to confront their past. Things might get bloody during the encounter, as the trailer shows Jack tied up to a chair with a cut on his forehead.

Who’s Behind The Apology?

The Apology was produced by Lisa Whalen, Kim Sherman, and Stacy Jorgensen of Company X Productions, the all-female production company behind movies like Mandy, You're Next, and No Man of God. The film also stars Holland Bailey, Esmé McSherry, and Zena Leigh Logan.

The Apology is being released in theaters by RLJE Films on December 16, and the movie begins streaming at AMC+ and Shudder on the same day. Check out the trailer and synopsis for The Apology below.