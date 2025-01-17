Love triangles, affairs, and forbidden feelings are what K-dramas are all about. These shows often exaggerate unrealistic depictions of romance, yet fans can admit that the joy of watching them surrounds the addictive guilty pleasure that goes with it! This is exactly what one can expect from The Apothecary Diaries — one of last year’s most-watched anime that presents its audience with a chance to experience a slow-burn romance that K-drama lovers will squirm over.

Inspired by Imperial China, The Apothecary Diaries is a joint production by Toho Animation Studio and OLM, telling the story of a talented and young apothecary, Maomao (voiced by Aoi Yūki), who is suddenly kidnapped into the Imperial Palace to serve as a poison food taster for the Emperor's court. The period anime, ranked sixth in Anime News Network's "Top 10 Anime of 2024", is praised for its accuracy of medical knowledge and cultural history. For K-drama fans who adore a slow-burn, medical romance, The Apothecary Diaries is a rare gem that strikes at your heart and your last brain cell.

'The Apothecary Diaries' Is a Courtly Romance Featuring an Inquisitively Adorable Protagonist

Image via OLM

Closer to being classified as a medical study than a romance, The Apothecary Diaries surprises you not only by its unique historical setting but also with the depth of its medical knowledge. The anime made such an impression in the real world that the main character Maomao was featured on the front cover of February's 2024 issue of the Health, Labor and Welfare magazine. But beyond the holistic subject, the story makes you fall in love with learning and grips you into the center of a subtly played romance.

Following in line with Natsu Hyuuga’s popular light novel series, the anime follows pharmaceutical genius Maomao just at the start of her new position as a maid servant in the royal court. Maomao is inquisitive and sharp-witted by nature, and her curiosity gets the best of her when she gets involved in an investigation surrounding a strange illness cursing the emperor's infant son. Soon, Maomao uncovers the truth behind the sickness and, in doing so, is promoted to be the official poison taster for the Emperor's concubine, Gyokuyō. However, with Maomao's keen deduction skills, sharp wit, and herbal intelligence, she quickly attracts the attention of the handsome palace official, Jinshi (Takahiro Sakurai)

Despite being a eunuch, Jinshi is a high-raking administrative official respected official, who's the talk of the town. His suave demeanor melts the hearts of both men and ladies of the rear palace, but not for Maomao! Like most K-drama leads, the one girl who doesn't end up swooning for them is the one person they always try to pursue. For Maomao and Jinshi, their story follows a similar path as Maomao is nearly unfazed by Jinshi's flirtatious ways, making him all the more desperate to win her love. As the two of them navigate high-risk jobs, Maomao finds herself using her medical wisdom to help crack mysteries within the palace while she makes an eventual sweet connection with the patiently awaiting Jinshi.

'The Apothecary Diaries' is a Cozy Version of Lee Min Ho’s 'Faith' or MBC's 'Jewel in the Palace'