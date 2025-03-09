Netflix has continued its quest to become a streaming destination for anime fans in 2025, regularly adding popular series to the service's library. Whether it's old favorites returning to the service, like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood or new shows that friends have been telling you to watch, like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Netflix's offering of popular anime has steadily grown. This continues next month with the first season of the ongoing series The Apothecary Diaries arriving on the platform.

The Apothecary Diaries began airing in 2023, and its first season concluded in the spring of 2024. The title has had a long history before then, however, as it's based upon a light novel series, penned by Natsu Hyūga, that began in 2011 as an online series before being picked up by a publisher. Manga adaptations followed after that, and in 2023, the anime adaptation by Toho Animation was released. The anime series proved successful enough that it was renewed for a second season, which began airing in January of this year.

What is 'The Apothecary Diaries' About?