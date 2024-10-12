Nobody stirs as much controversy as reality star-turned-president and current GOP candidate Donald Trump. It only made the announcement of the biographical film, The Apprentice, an interesting choice to focus on the highly divisive figure. The biopic first began developing in 2018 with Gabriel Sherman (The Loudest Voice) attached to write the screenplay. Ali Abbassi (Holy Spider) only joined the film in October 2023 before filming began the following month. After concluding filming in January 2024, The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The movie garnered a myriad of critical and audience opinions, but none more interesting than a legal response from the lawyers of Trump's team. The Apprentice proves to be an intriguing and provoking film, especially with its release right before the election. For inquisitive audiences, the film will be released in theaters starting October 11 in the US and Canada.

Continue reading further below for a helpful guide on the important figures that played a part in Donald Trump's life and the talented ensemble who portray them.

Sebastian Stan

Donald Trump

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Donald Trump is a well-known and polarizing media personality, businessman, and politician. He followed in his father's footsteps by going into the real estate business and taking over the Trump Organization. Trump built and renovated several hotels, skyscrapers, and even casinos. He is best known for his reality competition TV show, The Apprentice, which ran from 2004 to 2015. Upon the conclusion of the series, Trump notably ran a presidential campaign in 2016 and became the 45th President of the United States. He garners generally negative attention for his stances and alleged false claims to the point that he was on the brink of impeachment before losing the 2020 election. Trump now remains the Republican Presidential candidate for this year's election.

Sebastian Stan is one of the most versatile movie stars in recent years since he first landed his popular role of Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Captain America films. His first major roles were in television shows like Gossip Girl, Political Animals, and Once Upon A Time. The Romanian actor then starred in major films like The Martian, I, Tonya, and Endings, Beginnings. Stan often embodies antagonistic roles in movies, including The 355, Fresh, and Sharper. He recently received an Emmy nomination for his work in the limited series Pam & Tommy. The Apprentice joins his other 2024 release, A Different Man, which also received major festival attention and reviews. Stan will next be seen reprising his role as Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts*.

Jeremy Strong

Roy Cohn

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Roy Cohn was a New York City-based lawyer whose 30-year career involved notable clients such as Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch. He was a prosecutor in the Rosenberg espionage trial case which catapulted him to the chief counsel position under Joseph McCarthy. Having such a powerful reputation as a lawyer, he represented Trump in court during a 1973 court case regarding the construction of Trump Tower and the alleged exclusion of African-American citizens from living within the area. Cohn and Trump became close friends and Cohn served as a mentor who imparted cutthroat lessons in business to him.

It might not come as a surprise that a complex, antagonistic figure would be portrayed by Jeremy Strong, who is best known for playing Kendall Roy in Succession. The iconic TV role earned him several accolades, including wins from the Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. He first began in stage theater before joining projects such as The Romantics, The Good Wife, and Masters of Sex. He built a steady repertoire of film roles in The Judge, The Big Short, and Molly's Game. Strong's previous projects were the drama movies Armageddon Time and The Trial of the Chicago 7. He also recently won a Tony Award for his Broadway performance in An Enemy of the People. Reports have been made that Strong will be part of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic alongside Jeremy Allen White.

Maria Bakalova

Ivana Trump

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Ivana Trump is the first wife of Donald Trump and the mother of his first three children, Donald John Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. She was born in the Czech Republic and grew up to become an athletic skier. She became a model and soon met Trump in New York City. The two were married shortly after and became business partners and saw the building of Trump Tower and the renovation of the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Ivana became a popular figure in the tabloids with Trump, which only meant that their marriage troubles and inevitable divorce were a public spectacle.

Maria Bakalova is a Bulgarian actress who rose to prominence after she starred in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. She soon followed up with other major film roles in Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Bubble, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Her most recent projects were the movies Electra and Unfrosted. Bakalova will return to voice acting in the upcoming DC animated series Creature Commandos. Her next films will be O Horizon, Dirty Angels, and the Bulgarian film Triumph.

Martin Donovan

Fred Trump

Image via Madman Films YouTube

Fred Trump is the father of Donald Trump and was a successful real-estate developer. He began building supermarkets before pivoting to middle-income housing and eventually, apartments and six-storey buildings. His vast wealth served as a great launching pad for his children, but especially Donald, who went on to become real estate company president and pursue many other avenues. Martin Donovan has over a hundred credits in various television series and films, where he has often collaborated with directors Hal Hartley and Christopher Nolan. He worked on TV shows like Weeds, Boss, and Rogue. Donovan then joined Big Little Lies, Archive 81, and Lioness. He also starred in major films such as Tenet, Redemption Day, and Blackberry.

Mark Rendall

Roger Stone

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Roger Stone is a political consultant and lobbyist who worked on several presidential campaigns. He first met Trump after being introduced by Cohn. At the time, Stone was working on the 1980 Reagan campaign. He went on to lobby for George W. Bush and, of course, Trump in 2016. Mark Randall is a Canadian actor with numerous voice-acting credits in children's animated series, like Sam Sam, Jane and the Dragon, and Arthur. He worked on a variety of films, including Charlie Bartlett, 30 Days of Night, and The Birder. Randall starred in TV shows like Versailles, Dead Still, and Departure. His last project was the medical drama Transplant.

Other Actors in 'The Apprentice'

Anthony Salerno was a mafia boss who led the Genovese Crime family. He was a client of Roy Cohn, which led to his reported connection with Trump by helping construct Trump Tower and Trump Plaza amid Teamster strikes. He is portrayed by Joe Pingue , a Canadian actor who began on TV series like Wild Card , Testees , and Lucky Strain . He appeared in other popular shows, including Orphan Black , Station Eleven , and Titans . Pingue has his fair share of film credits in The Book of Eli , Anon , and The Glass Castle . He also voice-acts in animated projects such as The Paw Patrol Movie and the Thomas & Friends franchise.

was a mafia boss who led the Genovese Crime family. He was a client of Roy Cohn, which led to his reported connection with Trump by helping construct Trump Tower and Trump Plaza amid Teamster strikes. He is portrayed by , a Canadian actor who began on TV series like , , and . He appeared in other popular shows, including , , and . Pingue has his fair share of film credits in , , and . He also voice-acts in animated projects such as and the franchise. Fred Trump Jr. was Donald's older brother who went on to become an airplane pilot. With his different choice of career, he was taken out of the running to take over the family real estate business, which instead went to Donald. Charlie Carrick plays Trump Jr and began on television in The Borgias and Reign . The UK actor worked on limited series like Deep Water , Departure , and COBRA . Carrick's most recent project was the conclusion of the TV show Hidden Assets .

was Donald's older brother who went on to become an airplane pilot. With his different choice of career, he was taken out of the running to take over the family real estate business, which instead went to Donald. plays Trump Jr and began on television in and . The UK actor worked on limited series like , , and . Carrick's most recent project was the conclusion of the TV show . Russell Eldridge was an assistant of Roy Cohn and was allegedly his secret sexual partner. He is portrayed by Ben Sullivan who is a relative newcomer who first appeared on TV series such as Supergirl and The 100. He continued onto other notable shows like Legends of Tomorrow and Siren. His previous film was the Tubi horror Lowlifes.