Sebastian Stan's role as former President and current Presidential candidate Donald Trump certainly came as a surprise to some, but now that the film is playing in limited theaters, it's performing roughly as expected. The Apprentice recently crossed $5 million at the worldwide box office, with $3.3 million coming from domestic earnings and $1.7 million coming from overseas. If the film can scrape together another $500,000 or so, it will move into the top 100 movies at the 2024 domestic box office, surpassing The Front Room, Perfect Days, and Babes. The Apprentice boasts a reported production budget of $16 million, which it has still yet to earn even one-third of at the box office, and with numbers slowing down more and more by the day, it may close out its theatrical run as a net loss for Briarcliff Entertainment.

The Apprentice is currently just over $1 million domestically behind We Live in Time, the romance drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and it's also in the same arena as Land of Bad, the action flick starring Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe which was a much bigger hit on Netflix than in movie theaters. It's also floating in the same space as I Saw the TV Glow, an A24 horror film that recently premiered on Max and immediately shook up the top 10, as well as Kinds of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos' first film since his Oscar-winning masterpiece, Poor Things, which stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. Drive-Away Dolls, the road trip comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal, also closed its theatrical run with just over $5 million domestically.

What’s Next for Sebastian Stan?

Next May, Sebastian Stan will return to arguably his most famous role, Bucky Barnes. Stan will star alongside Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts*, the Marvel team-up film which will see a band of misfits and anti-heroes team up to take on an incredibly dangerous foe. Stan will also reunite with his Pam & Tommy co-star, Lily James, for Let the Evil Go West, a horror thriller from director Christian Tafdrup that's currently in pre-production. He will also topline a TV adaptation of Beat the Reaper, a crime thriller based on the novel by Josh Bazell, and an untitled spy project, but few details are known about either at this time.

The Apprentice is now playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

7 10 The Apprentice In 1970s New York, a young Donald Trump, an ambitious heir of a wealthy family, is mentored by Roy Cohn, a ruthless attorney. Under Cohn's influence, Trump navigates the complexities of power and ambition, shaping his future persona through a relentless pursuit of success and dominance. Director Ali Abbasi Cast Sebastian Stan , Jeremy Strong , Maria Bakalova , Emily Mitchell , Martin Donovan , Patch Darragh , Stuart Hughes , Eoin Duffy , Chloe Madison , Ben Sullivan , Mark Rendall , Joe Pingue , Catherine McNally , Charlie Carrick , Jim Monaco , Bruce Beaton , Ian D. Clark , Valerie O'Connor , James Madge , Ron Lea , Edie Inksetter , Michael Hough , Robert J. Tavenor , Raechel Fisher , Stefanie Martino , Randy Thomas , Myron Ron Reider , Sharon Wilcox Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Gabriel Sherman Studio(s) Fabula Pictures Expand

