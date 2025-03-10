This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Money, money, money, money. We all remember the theme music that opened NBC's smash hit reality series, The Apprentice, and now, fans of the series can hear it all over again with the news that the show is heading to Prime Video as of today, with the Amazon streamer announcing that it will have Season 1 all the way through to Season 7 available on demand. The series, which was hosted by US President Donald Trump for 14 seasons, will release a new season weekly, with one dropping every Monday through April 27.

This isn’t the first time The Apprentice has been made available to stream. All 15 seasons were previously hosted on Tubi beginning in 2019, though they have since been removed, but now, Amazon has decided the time is right to bring the series back to view, starting from the very beginning. In a statement, President Trump, who hosted the series for 14 seasons, expressed excitement about its return:

“I look forward to watching this show myself—such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

What Is 'The Apprentice' About?