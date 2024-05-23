One of the United States' most controversial figures is getting his own biopic with the aptly titled, The Apprentice. Likely named after the 45th U.S. president's defunct reality television competition of the same name, The Apprentice is set to examine the origins of one Donald J. Trump (Sebastian Stan) and how he became a modern billionaire prior to taking over the Oval Office. He did much of this through the help of individuals like lawyer, Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), who is just as infamous as the embattled former president.

Regardless of what side of the political spectrum you fall onto, The Apprentice becoming a controversial film is practically a given, especially in the wake of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election where Donald Trump will more than likely be the Republican candidate going up against the current president, Joe Biden. Trump's campaign has been even more unorthodox than his previous campaigns, largely thanks to his denial of the 2020 election results, a slew of new scandals, and a historic ongoing court case. The Apprentice doesn't even have a trailer yet, but it's already gaining attention from Trump's campaign, with the contentious personality reportedly threatening to sue the filmmakers before the movie's wider release outside of Cannes.

If there's one thing the United States just can't get enough of in real life and in entertainment, it's drama, and the new biopic is bound to have plenty of it. To find out more about Sebastian Stan's portrayal as a controversial billionaire, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about The Apprentice.

The Apprentice (2024) In the gritty backdrop of New York City during the 70s and 80s, a young Donald Trump embarks on his journey to become a real estate mogul. With the mentorship of the ruthless lawyer Roy Cohn, Trump maneuvers through a world of high-stakes deals and moral ambiguity. The narrative explores the pivotal moments and relationships that defined his rise, highlighting the blend of ambition and controversy that marked his early career. The film provides a compelling portrait of power and the personal costs of success, set against the dynamic and turbulent landscape of a bygone era. Release Date May 20, 2024 Director Ali Abbasi Cast Sebastian Stan , Jeremy Strong , Maria Bakalova , Martin Donovan Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Gabriel Sherman Studio(s) Fabula Pictures

Even following the film's world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, The Apprentice does not have a release date at that time. However, director Ali Abbasi did share some hopes and speculation for the film's release window while attending the fest with the following release update:

“We have a promotional event coming up called [the] U.S. election that’s going to help us with the movie. So we’re hoping very much that it can come out - if I’m remembering right - the second debate’s going to be on September 15, something like that. So that’s a good release date for us I would say.”

Releasing The Apprentice to coincide with the upcoming presidential election certainly makes a lot of sense. That said, that means the film would likely be competing with other big potential hits like the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the James McAvoy-led horror remake Speak No Evil, and the animated prequel Transformers One. We'll have to see if the film releasing in September ends up being the case.

Where Can You Watch 'The Apprentice'?

Along with only a release window at this time, we also don't currently know if The Apprentice will be premiering theatrically, on streaming, or both simultaneously. Currently, the film is still seeking distribution, and whoever ends up purchasing the film will likely decide what formats the movie's premiere will be taking advantage of. Regardless, if The Apprentice wants to be eligible for major motion picture awards such as The Academy Awards, the film will need a limited theatrical run at the very least.

Does 'The Apprentice' Have a Trailer?

While the film is completed and has already premiered at Cannes, The Apprentice does not have a trailer at this time. We'll likely get our first public footage of the film once a release date is locked in and approaching.

Who Stars in 'The Apprentice'?

The Apprentice is ultimately a story about two individuals, the first being a young Donald Trump. The film's interpretation of Trump will be portrayed by Sebastian Stan, who many will undoubtedly recognize for his long-running role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Winter Soldier, also known as Bucky Barnes. The character has appeared in the Captain America trilogy, the previous two Avengers films, and Stan is set to return to the role in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Stan's range and versatility can be seen in other hit films like I, Tonya and Dumb Money.

The second major figure in The Apprentice is Trump's controversial lawyer, Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong. It seems like stories about corruption in corporate America have become a niche for the Emmy-winning actor. Strong is best known for his role as Kendall Roy in the wildly successful Succession, as well as one of the many individuals trying to prevent a historic housing crisis in The Big Short.

The rest of the cast of The Apprentice is rounded out by:

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Ivana Trump

(Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Martin Donovan (Tenet) as Fred Trump

(Tenet) as Catherine McNally (The Company) as Mary Anne Trump

(The Company) as Charlie Carrick (Hidden Assets) as Freddy Trump

(Hidden Assets) as Ben Sullivan (Lowlifes) as Russell Eldridge

(Lowlifes) as Mark Rendall (Departure) as Roger Stone

(Departure) as Joe Pingue (Station Eleven) as Anthony Salerno

What Is 'The Apprentice' About?

The official plot synopsis for The Apprentice reads as follows:

'The Apprentice' is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.

Who Is Making 'The Apprentice'?

A political business drama like The Apprentice is new territory for director and producer Ali Abbasi. In the world of feature films, Abassi has previously helmed movies like Border and Holy Spider. Abassi truly made a strong impression in his television debut by directing two episodes of HBO's hit video game adaptation, The Last of Us. The screenplay for The Apprentice was penned by Gabriel Sherman, marking their first feature screenplay since Independence Day: Resurgence.

The Apprentice will also feature:

Music by Martin Dirkov (Independence Day: Resurgence), David Holmes (Ocean's Eleven), and Brian Irvine (The Woman in the Wall)

(Independence Day: Resurgence), (Ocean's Eleven), and (The Woman in the Wall) Editing by Olivier Bugge Coutté (The Worst Person in the World) and Olivia Neergaard-Holm (Holy Spider)

(The Worst Person in the World) and (Holy Spider) Production design by Aleksandra Marinkovich (Crimson Peak)

How Is 'The Apprentice' Being Received So Far?

The Apprentice received one of the longest-standing ovations at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, clocking in at around 10 minutes. Long-standing ovations don't always equate to perfect review scores, and that does appear to be the case for the film thus far. As of this writing, reviews for The Apprentice have been mixed while still generally skewing positive. The solid reception so far still hasn't deterred the Trump campaign from threatening legal action, but Ali Abbasi doesn't seem to be concerned about it.

In the case of "this is too silly to make up", even one of the film's investors is demanding a recut. Even stranger, as reported by Variety, the investor demanding the cut is one Dan Snyder - a billionaire investor who has reportedly donated over a million dollars to the Trump campaign. It seems pretty apparent that The Apprentice is not a flattering portrayal of the former president that Snyder endorsed, and it now appears that Snyder is adamant in getting the film recut. Suffice it to say that the road to getting The Apprentice in theaters could be a long one.