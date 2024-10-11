There was skepticism about the upcoming Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice ever since it was announced, as it seemed unlikely that any film about the life of one of the most controversial figures in American history would ever end up changing anyone’s mind. Beyond the fact that Trump’s entire life has been relentlessly covered ever since he first became a prominent businessman, there were concerns that any actor who took on the role would end up feeling like a comedic impression, similar to the performance that Alec Baldwin gave on Saturday Night Live in the lead up to the 2016 election. Although it would have been easy just to capture his instantly recognizable mannerisms, Sebastian Stan manages to capture Trump’s essence by showing the moments in his life that shaped him into such an influential figure.

'The Apprentice' Is More Than Just a Caricature

The Apprentice digs into a very specific period in Trump’s life, in which his father Fred (Martin Donovan), and the Trump Organization were being sued for allegations of discrimination in the development of apartment complexes. The film depicts a more desperate, vulnerable version of Trump who seeks out the mentorship of the legendary lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), who attained notoriety during the Cold War for being one of the prominent prosecutors of alleged communist spies in the United States. Cohn implores Trump to fight any legal or public relations battle that he can, and to never give into public pressure to apologize. However, Cohn does not realize that he would end up creating a monster, with Trump becoming even more vindictive as his quest for power becomes unquenchable.

Stan does not try to replicate all of Trump’s familiar phrases and physical tics, as it is very clear that he has not yet attained the confidence that would make him so successful as a reality television star. There was little point in telling a story about Trump if it was recounting events that a vast majority of the public was already familiar with, but The Apprentice digs deep into the dysfunctional core of the Trump family. Stan captures the animosity of a spurned child who seems desperate to please his father, even if that means crossing over any ethical boundaries; this includes ignoring the serious drug addictions that his older brother, Fred Jr. (Charlie Carrick) has been experiencing. The film’s most harrowing moments involve the dynamic between Trump and his first wife Ivana (Maria Bakalova), who would become an important figure within his empire. Stan makes it clear that Trump views Ivana merely as an object that he can discard as soon as he gets bored; although Trump has said some truly horrifying things in public, the sequences of domestic abuse in The Apprentice are a reminder of the facade that he has always put on.

The Apprentice is an epic American tragedy that examines the culture that spurned Trump. Between the cuts given to the wealthy class and the dominance of corporations in the 1980s during the Ronald Reagan administration, Trump was able to fashion himself as a success story, even though he cheated his way to the top. Stan does an excellent job at showing the levels of self-denial that Trump goes through to convince the world that he is someone that should be viewed as a hero. Although it does offer some dark comedy, a scene in which Trump begins to think about the infamous “Make America Great Again” slogan deconstructs that making a phrase memorable is more important than giving it any value.

Stan’s performance is arguably the most memorable aspect of what is sure to be a divisive film, but The Apprentice is as much an indictment of capitalism as it is a criticism of Trump. The film suggested that by conducting himself with confidence and charisma, Trump was able to avoid facing any real consequences for the misconduct, misbehavior, and dishonesty that dominated his life. The Apprentice doesn’t necessarily capture the Trump of 2024, but Stan’s depiction of the role certainly feels like he could evolve into the controversial man who would change the fabric of American politics forever.

7 10 The Apprentice In 1970s New York, a young Donald Trump, an ambitious heir of a wealthy family, is mentored by Roy Cohn, a ruthless attorney. Under Cohn's influence, Trump navigates the complexities of power and ambition, shaping his future persona through a relentless pursuit of success and dominance. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Ali Abbasi Cast Sebastian Stan , Jeremy Strong , Maria Bakalova , Emily Mitchell , Martin Donovan , Patch Darragh , Stuart Hughes , Eoin Duffy , Chloe Madison , Ben Sullivan , Mark Rendall , Joe Pingue , Catherine McNally , Charlie Carrick , Jim Monaco , Bruce Beaton , Ian D. Clark , Valerie O'Connor , James Madge , Ron Lea , Edie Inksetter , Michael Hough , Robert J. Tavenor , Raechel Fisher , Stefanie Martino , Randy Thomas , Myron Ron Reider , Sharon Wilcox Runtime 123 Minutes Expand

