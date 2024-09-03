The first look at the highly anticipated Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice starring Sebastian Stan has been revealed! The film will be released exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024, by Tom Ortenberg’s Briarcliff Entertainment right before the elections.

The film is set to explore how Trump set up his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s. The story will dive into themes of power and ambition set in a highly corrupt and deceitful world. The Apprentice will also portray Trump’s relationship with attorney Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Armstrong. The film is directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman. The story is intended to be a larger-than-life take that follows a mentor-protégé narrative. Briarcliff Entertainment revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the film is exclusively set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

The biopic boasts an ensemble cast that includes Maria Bakalova, who stars as Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, whom he was married to from 1977 to 1990, and Martin Donovan, who plays Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump. The film also features Joe Pingue as Anthony Salerno, an American mobster who was a front boss of the Genovese crime family in the early ‘80s.

'The Apprentice' Was Privy to Controversy After the Cannes Film Festival

The Apprentice has been swimming in controversy after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024, making headlines for a particularly triggering scene. The scene in question was that of Donald Trump sexually assaulting his first wife, Ivana Trump, which is a moment from the late '80s during their divorce proceedings, as reported by The Daily Beast back in 2015. However, she later refuted this statement in 1993.

The film also depicts scenes where Trump was seen getting liposuction. Despite the controversy and shocking instances, the film was awarded an eight-minute standing ovation. Stan’s performance received widespread appreciation from critics.

Trump’s Dhillon Law Group attorneys had given The Apprentice filmmakers until May 27 to shut down the release of the film. They had termed the film “a concoction of lies that repeatedly defames President Trump and constitutes direct foreign interference in America’s elections.” The team of lawyers had threatened to take strict legal action against the filmmakers, but evidently to no avail. However, it must be noted that the film’s director, Ali Abbasi, believes that the presidential candidate might even enjoy his portrayal in the highly anticipated biopic, as reported by Vanity Fair.

