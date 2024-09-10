The first trailer for The Apprentice, the upcoming film chronicling the rise of a young Donald Trump, has officially dropped. Starring Sebastian Stan as Trump, the film offers a gritty and unflinching look at Trump’s early years in the real estate world of 1970s and 80s New York. Directed by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice delves into Trump’s infamous mentorship with lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong, and his cutthroat tactics in the business arena.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the high-stakes power plays that defined Trump’s ascent, showing Stan's portrayal of a younger, more ruthless Trump, balancing deals and dodging scandals. Strong, as Cohn, is working with an extremely thick accent and carries an eerie presence in the trailer, giving an early sense of their intense mentor—protégé relationship, almost reminiscent of Palpatine and Vader. Maria Bakalova, seen as Ivana Trump, also makes her first appearance, offering a snapshot of the personal side of Trump’s life during those pivotal years.

In one of the trailer’s standout moments, viewers witness Trump’s dealings with prominent figures in his business dealings, showing the lengths he goes to achieve his vision of success. The trailer builds tension with a darker tone, highlighting how Trump, under the guidance of Cohn, begins to mold himself into a public figure known for bending the rules.

What Are Critics Saying About 'The Apprentice'?

The film, which has already sparked debate following early screenings, explores not just Trump’s rise but the moral compromises that came with it. The partnership between Trump and Cohn is described by some critics as a central "Frankenstein" relationship, where Cohn helps "create" the version of Trump who would later rise to national prominence​. Set to release on October 11,The Apprentice has already been the subject of much buzz, especially after its screenings at Cannes and Telluride. Abbasi's vision, combined with Stan's portrayal of Trump, promises a controversial yet captivating narrative that will likely generate further discussion as the film nears its release.

Collider's Caleb Hammond saw the movie at Cannes in May, describing it as a "Scorsese-esque" take on Trump's rise to power, while praising Stan's "nuanced" performance as one of the most caricatured people in American history and labelling Bakalova as a "standout".

"Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump is a highlight of the film as she captures the interiority of a business-savvy, independent woman who falls in love with this bumbling, ambitious young man who strangely doesn’t drink or smoke. Their well-choreographed meet-cute and subsequent courting make the dissolution of their marriage in the second half of the film ring with real emotion."

Stay tuned for more updates as The Apprentice continues to make waves ahead of its release on October 11 and check out the trailer above.