Director Zoya Akhtar teased new details about her upcoming Bollywood adaptation of the Archie Comics, titled The Archies. She was joined by the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, in a conversation that was shared during Monday’s Netflix India Films Day showcase in Mumbai. The event also featured a live performance by The Archies music supervisor Ankur Tewari and his band, The Islanders. Akhtar and Goldwater spoke about adapting the iconic characters for India, and introducing them to a new generation of viewers.

The Archies serves not only as the first Indian adaptation of the franchise, but it’s also the first-ever feature film based on Archie Comics characters. The franchise has always been popular on television — first with the cartoon series, and then with The CW’s Riverdale, which most audiences around the world caught on Netflix. The streamer also released Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman.

The new video revealed a couple of interesting details about the film. Akhtar said that The Archies will be set in “the Anglo-Indian community of India,” in a “magical, fictional hill station town” called Riverdale. The Anglo-Indian community is essentially made up of the direct descendants of Britishers who lived in India during the Empire’s occupation, which ended with India attaining independence in 1947. The community has only rarely been represented on screen — the most recent example is perhaps director Konkona Sensharma’s psychological drama A Death in the Gunj, set in the real-life Anglo-Indian town of McCluskiegunj.

Image via Archie Comics

Akhtar has long been regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed populist filmmakers. She gained wider recognition after her smash hit rap drama Gully Boy, which was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2019. She said that as a fan of the comics, she was “honored” to have been chosen to direct The Archies. In her own words:

“It's been an absolute honor to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

Goldwater said that he was excited to learn that Akhtar was interested in doing the film, and was determined to “make it happen” after he found out. He said that the film is set in the 1960s, a decade that was “the gateway” between what Archie Comics used to be and what the franchise has become now. He also revealed that the musical drama will deal with themes of “friendship, love, conflict and community.”

The Archies is set to feature a cast full of newcomers, including the children of some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina will be joined by Suhana Khan (the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, perhaps one of the most popular stars in the world), Khushi Kapoor (the daughter of the late screen icon Sridevi) and Agastya Nanda (grandson of acting royalty Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan). You can watch the new video here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.