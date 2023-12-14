The Big Picture The cast of The Archies features several nepo-babies from influential Bollywood families, raising concerns about nepotism in the industry.

Nepotism in Bollywood is openly flaunted, with movies starring nepo-babies being marketed at special events.

The industry often prioritizes actors with famous family names over talented outsiders, leading to missed opportunities.

It was a bit surprising to learn that the first-ever live-action movie adaption of the beloved Archie comics would be set against an Indian backdrop made by an Indian filmmaker. Surprisingly, though, all of it came together quite well. Director Zoya Akhtar’s Riverdale is as vibrant and lively as in the comics. But it also inhabits the Anglo-Indian population of the country, making it a unique intersection between the esthetics and ethos of the East and the West. The Archies follows the exploits of a teenage friend group — their sandwich shop gatherings, love triangles, and song-dance numbers — who band together to save their leafy communal park from being turned into an ugly hotel for the rich.

The movie looks very pretty and it tells a decent enough story, but beneath its sunny exterior lies a rather archaic and awkward problem of Bollywood — its favoring of nepotism. As an American intellectual property being adapted by Bollywood, The Archies will no doubt receive a lot of spotlight. But while this is a cause for celebration within the Indian film industry, it's also a time for self-reflection. It's time for Bollywood to look at the list of its actors and wonder why so many of them share the same surname as its beloved stars.

The Archies

Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. Release Date December 7, 2023

Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ Cesspool of Nepo-Babies Makes Its Story Inauthentic

Many of the actors we see in The Archies are making their film debut, thanks to the Zoya Akhtar film. Through hard-hitting movies like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and Gully Boy, Zoya has exhibited her ability to deliver works that are both critically and commercially successful. Indeed, appearing in a Zoya Akhtar movie is often a coveted goal for even the established actors of Bollywood. But do the young actors in The Archies use this opportunity well? Not really. The actors aren’t bad per se, but it’s just not the standard we have come to expect from a Zoya Akhtar film. One of the most common criticisms received by the movie is that its performances lack inventiveness and conviction. So, when you come across such a confounding problem — an established, shrewd director working with average first-timers — you’re almost compelled to scrutinize the casts’ last names for answers.

When the trailer for The Archies was dropped, it was met with backlash from the Indian public, many deeming the movie a mere launchpad for star kids. And there’s a good reason behind this strong reaction. Three of the principal cast members in The Archies belong to some of the most successful and influential families in Bollywood. Suhana Khan, who plays Veronica Lodge is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, a man constantly dubbed as the King of Bollywood. Agastya Nanda, who plays the titular character, Archie Andrews, is the grandson of the great Amitabh Bachchan, one of the biggest superstars who has been active in the industry since the '70s without ever-growing irrelevant. And Khushi Kapoor, who plays Betty Cooper, comes from the extensive and ever-spanning Kapoor family dynasty, which is the closest thing to royalty in Bollywood, having dominated it for four generations.

The families these actors come from are uber-successful and have played an active role in shaping Bollywood as it stands today. The famed director we talked about, Zoya Akhtar, is also a nepo-baby, who comes from a line of movie writers and is a third-generation industry insider. Even the movie’s dialogues were written by her brother, Farhan Akhtar. There are many more big and small nepo-babies scattered throughout the fabric of The Archies, but we don't have time to get into all of them. Of course, the nepotistic origins of these cast members don’t take anything away from their talents, but there is something about the nepo-babies coming together to create a movie whose plot revolves around fighting rich elites that feels very inauthentic and even perverse.

Bollywood’s Nepotism Problem Is Unique

Close

Nepotism indeed exists within the entertainment industry all over the world – even Hollywood has its never-ending list of nepo-babies. However, there are crucial differences in how this equation of nepotism operates within the two industries. For example, when New York Magazine, in 2022 initiated the conversation about nepotism in Hollywood, many people were shocked to learn that the actors they had been following were in-fact nepo-babies. But this just wouldn’t be a thing in Bollywood because everyone knows who the nepo-babies are. Unlike Hollywood where familial connections are kept hushed for the fear of not being taken seriously, Bollywood flaunts its nepotism with great pride.

More interestingly, though, the debut of nepo-babies receives treatment similar to a special event. The fact that a movie stars a nepo-baby becomes the primary marketing appeal, and it's not uncommon to see multiple members of the family, unassociated with the project, coming together to promote it. Unlike the other industries where even the nepo-kids start with small projects and work their way up, Bollywood practically hands over a big-budget blockbuster to newcomers based on their familial links. Such debuts are so common that a special word is associated with it, “launch” — as in to launch a star kid. The detached business connotation — like the introduction of a new iPhone — that the term springs up is inescapable. The effect is intentional as the ritual of it is meant to assure the viewers that the movie will be good because, say, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter is starring in it, almost as if to imply that she’s the continuation of him in a new form. But at this stage, we have seen enough mediocre nepo-babies to realize that sometimes apples fall just too far from the tree.

Bollywood Has Its Anomaly Stars, But Most Are Hindered by Nepo-Babies

The recent decades have seen outsiders such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao attain stardom, but they are considered an anomaly. The production houses still prefer to back a nepo-baby with a series of flops instead of betting on a talented upcoming actor with a clean slate. There have been actors who benefit from nepotism and have delivered a continuous series of flops with their wooden expressions and a solitary cell worth of range. But they keep signing new movies and after a few attempts, they eventually get to a serviceable level of performance that keeps them in the industry long enough for their kids to perpetuate the cycle. It is regrettable to think about the opportunities that have been unrepentantly squandered by nepo-babies. But it is more tragic to think about the would-be Ayushmans and Rajkumars who have been sidelined in favor of an inferior actor only because they didn't carry the right family name.

The problem of nepotism is deeply ingrained in Bollywood; it's as old as the industry itself. But the discourse surrounding nepotism has only recently been gaining steam post-COVID. There was even a brief but impactful boycott movement where the public avoided movies featuring nepo-kids. The movement was later hijacked by political parties and abandoned, but it proved that the audience can intervene when the industry gets too corrupt and that they can vote for what's acceptable and what's not through their consumption. With the Indian audiences growing more conscious than ever, there's reason to believe that this age-old problem can be mitigated by supporting independent filmmakers and non-nepo actors, thereby signaling to the producers that this is what we want to see more of, and not just another "launch."

