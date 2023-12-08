The Big Picture The Archies is a Bollywood-style musical set in 1960s India, centered around Archie and his friends navigating love, friendship, and the threat of their town being transformed by Hiram Lodge's greedy plans.

Archie struggles to choose between Betty and Veronica, but the film emphasizes the importance of friendship over romantic relationships, as Betty and Veronica team up to teach him a lesson.

The movie highlights the power of community and the ability of teenagers to make a difference, as Archie and his friends come together to save Green Park and learn important life lessons along the way.

After years of Riverdale putting the craziest spin possible on the Archie franchise, 2023 finally delivered a more traditional approach to the beloved characters created back in 1941. Or, well, sort of: directed by Zoya Akhtar, Netflix's newest musical, The Archies, takes Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda) and the gang back to the era they are most commonly associated with, the 1960s, while also taking us all the way to India for a Bollywood take on this classic American property. Set in the Anglo-Indian community of Riverdale, in 1964, The Archies is, despite all the controversy surrounding nepo-babies, a bubbly movie devoted to topics as diverse as love, politics, community, economic changes, and the importance of art. All of these themes collide with one another in the arena of adolescence, creating a narrative about how growing up means a lot more than simply changing the size of your clothes.

What Is 'The Archies' About?

The Archies centers around the story of a small community facing transformations that are out of its control - or are they? Va-va-vooming ladies man Archie is, as usual, torn between girl-next-door Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor) and the wealthy Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), but, this time, his romantic misadventures are complicated by the gentrification of his beloved Riverdale. Veronica's father, Hiram Lodge (Alyy Khan), has bought almost all the local stores to build a shopping mall. And as if kicking Betty's father out of his beloved bookstore isn't enough, he also wants to turn everyone's favorite spot, Green Park, into a fancy hotel. In this scenario, choosing between Betty and Veronica can often feel like choosing between siding with his community and its history or picking change over everything. But does Archie even have the right to choose?

According to the movie, it depends. Archie does get to have a voice when it comes to his own future and the future of his hometown. However, he doesn't get to two-time Betty and Veronica, forcing them to wait on the sidelines as he makes up his mind. The Archies ends on an empowering note, not just for the people of Riverdale, who manage to put a stop to Hiram Lodge's plans, but also for Veronica and Betty. The message of the film is that teens do have a voice and that voice should be heard, even when it comes to shutting down the mischievous romantic plans of their fellow kids.

The Archies Has Betty and Veronica Team Up Against Archie

Archie Andrews spends almost the entirety of The Archies downright playing two of his closest friends, Betty and Veronica, all while ignoring the advice of his bestie, Jughead (Mihir Ahuja). While Juggie sees that what he is doing is wrong and will eventually turn out badly for him, Archie insists that his heart simply cannot choose and that he can't understand how other people manage to love just one person at a time. It's fair enough: who hasn't, at least once, found themselves torn between two or more crushes, especially in their teenage years? However, we shouldn't go around deceiving people we claim to love, not just because this will one day come back to bite us in the butt, but also because it's wrong. Thankfully, The Archies doesn't end with Archie going steady with either of his would-be girlfriends. Instead, Betty and Veronica team up to teach him a lesson.

Granted, it's not that great of a lesson considering how much Archie puts the girls through in the movie. The two simply pop up in his bedroom at night and deliver a joint speech about how what he did was wrong and how their friendship is important, much more important than romantic relationships. If we consider that Archie spends the entire film jumping from one girl to the other, stringing them along as he takes them on dates, kisses them, and writes songs for both of them at the same time, he deserves a much worse fate. But, oh, well, guess you can't end an Archies movie with Betty and Veronica kicking Archie to the curb and vowing never to speak with him again, especially when there's so much at stake.

The message of The Archies is that matters of romance should never be placed above true friendship. Veronica and Betty are shown from the get-go to be old friends, which is much more important than the fact that they both have feelings for Archie. Likewise, their friendship with Archie ranks higher than whatever they might feel in regard to being two-timed by him. Proving that the "friendship trumps all" message doesn't apply just to the Archie-Betty-Veronica love triangle, the movie also includes a scene in which Reggie (Vedang Raina) acknowledges Dilton's (Yuvraj Menda) feelings for him and makes it clear that he doesn't feel the same way, but states that they shall always be friends.

In 'The Archies,' Greed Is the Only Thing That Can Threaten True Friendship

The only thing that threatens to come in the way of the gang's friendship is Hiram Lodge's greed. As soon as his plan to build a hotel on top of Green Park is revealed, most of the kids turn their back on Veronica, especially after she becomes the prime suspect in foiling their plan to overturn the city council's decision to allow the development. The only person that stays by Veronica's side through and through is Betty, and, in the end, she turns out to be right: Veronica loves Green Park as much as anyone else and doesn't hesitate to join the kids' efforts to put a stop to her father's whims. As a matter of fact, she becomes instrumental in keeping Green Park alive and well.

It's not easy, mind you. Hiram Lodge has the help of Dawson (Vinay Pathak), a corrupt council member, and, after getting jobs for nearly everyone around Riverdale, he seems to have half the town in his pocket. But the kids don't give up that easily: together, they hatch up a plan to make a petition in order to overthrow the city council's ruling, and they decide to make everyone in town aware of it via the local newspaper, owned by Reggie's father, Ricky (Luke Kenny). However, a treacherous journalist tells Hiram about the plan, and Mr. Lodge pulls the plug on the story by threatening to cut advertising funds to the paper.

Cornered, the kids come up with a backup plan: to hold a festival at the park to collect signatures for their petition. There will be music, jokes, games, and much more, all devoted to raising awareness about the importance of Green Park. Using Dilton's amateur radio, they broadcast their idea to the entire town, and the festival is a success. Hiram tries to put a stop to it by anticipating the demolition of the park, but Veronica leaks the information to her friends, and they all camp on site to protest the arrival of the bulldozers. Dawson also comes up with his own idea to keep the hotel development going, stealing a bunch of signatures collected by the kids, but his plan is also a disaster: having hidden the signatures on top of a cabinet in his office, he's betrayed by a ceiling fan that blows it all away, right into the hands of councilman Gomes (James Alter), the hotel's most fierce opponent.

Throughout all of this, Archie learns a couple of important lessons. The first one has to do with how politics pervade every area of his life. As put into song and dance by the film's teens in the musical number "Everything Is Politics", there is a clear debate going on in town between the enrichment of the few and the well-being of the many. Hiram's fancy, exclusive hotel will only benefit the Lodge family and maybe its wealthy guests, while Green Park is a place that belongs to each and every person in Riverdale. It is a place that not only serves as a playground for children and teens, but also holds part of the city's history: every citizen of Riverdale has their own tree in Green Park, and the place was where the kids and their parents were standing when they heard the news of the independence of India. Thus, fighting for Green Park isn't just fighting for a park, it is also fighting for memory and for the collective well-being. And the manner chosen by Archie to stand up to the man is also significant: at the festival, he puts his music in favor of Green Park. His art, which thus far had served only to woo girls, suddenly becomes a powerful political tool.

The second lesson that Archie learns has to do with the importance of community. Throughout The Archies, the character repeatedly talks about leaving Riverdale behind to go study in London. It is his belief that Riverdale has nothing to offer him, that he must go abroad if he truly wants his music to reach the world. After all, he doesn't want to be a travel agency manager like his dad. But as he gets involved with the effort to save Green Park, Archie learns that his old man offers a lot more to the community than simple guided tours. He learns that his family has a history of helping build schools, and he also learns that his music might be a powerful instrument in making Riverdale a better place. So, despite receiving an acceptance letter from a British university, he ultimately decides to stay behind.

All of this comes wrapped up in an all-encompassing message about how kids have power and should be able to decide their own fates. Archie isn't stopped by his father, even though Mr. Andrews (Suhaas Ahuja) wishes his son would see things differently: he chooses to stay. He chooses Riverdale by giving up on his London dream and by doing everything he can to preserve the town's history. And he's not the only one who becomes a grown-up in the eyes of the adults around him by the end of the movie. Veronica is greeted as an equal by her father, who is proud that his daughter had the moral fiber to stand up for what she believes is right. Reggie, whose career as a comedian was held back by his dad, who wanted him to be a reporter, finally has his dream accepted once it becomes clear that his jokes might also have the power to change the world. A little less important in the movie, but still a core character, Ethel (Dot) is allowed to try her luck at a more modern beauty parlor before deciding that money isn't everything and that she would like her job back, thank you very much. The point of The Archies is not that kids always make the right choice. Sometimes, they make mistakes. But that's okay. What matters is that they must have the power to choose.

