The Big Picture The Archies, a Bollywood adaptation of the Archie Comics, will be released on Netflix in December, offering a retro setting and a rock 'n' roll driven soundtrack.

Set in 1964 in the fictional town of Riverdale, the film follows the lives of teenagers Betty, Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Ethel, and Dilton as they navigate love, friendship, rebellion, and youth.

Zoya Akhtar, the director of the film, expressed her excitement for bringing these beloved characters to a new generation while preserving the nostalgia of the original comics.

Later this year, viewers can head back to Riverdale — only this time it's a Bollywood adaptation of the Archie Comics. Set in 1960s India, The Archies revisits many of the characters audiences have come to know and love from the comics, leaning into the retro setting. After unveiling the first teaser trailer during Tudum, Netflix announced that The Archies will debut on the streamer in December. A more specific release date has yet to be announced.

The Archies is set in 1964, at the fictional hill station town of Riverdale. It centers on the titular friend group of Betty, Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Ethel, and Dilton, teenagers just doing their best to navigate their lives as they begin to transition into adulthood. The musical film will see the group take on love and heartbreak, friendship, rebellion, and enjoying their youth while they can. It includes a rock 'n' roll driven soundtrack that, if the teaser is anything to go off, promises a rollicking good time for the characters and viewers alike. Additionally, though the movie centers on teenagers, The Archies aims to offer something for all ages.

The Archies was written by Made in Heaven and Gully Boy duo Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, alongside Ayesha Devitre, who most recently penned the screenplay for Gehraiyaan. Akhtar directed the feature and produced with Kagti for Tiger Baby Films and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. Archie Comics and Netflix India produced. The cast includes Mihir Ahuja (marking another Made in Heaven reunion), Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

Zoya Akhtar Is Excited to Bring a New Adaptation to the Screen

During a showcase with Netflix in 2022, Akhtar and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater discussed The Archies and what viewers can expect from the movie. Akhtar specifically expressed her excitement for being part of the first feature adaptation of the comics, sharing how the comics were an integral part of her childhood. She stated that it "is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive."

The Archies premieres this December on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer below: