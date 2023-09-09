Love it or hate it, there's no denying the widespread success of Riverdale. Inspired by the characters of the famous Archie Comics, Riverdale became a household name instantly and, through the accumulation of a huge fan base, earned itself seven total seasons as one of the most talked about high school series on Netflix. With the curtain on the controversial seventh and final season having only just closed, many fans of the show have found themselves with a Riverdale-sized hole to fill in their viewing habits.

Luckily for those fans and inspired by the same Archie Comics, a movie musical is coming to Netflix very soon. The Archies will take the beloved comic characters and provide them with a Bollywood spin, making this possibly the freshest take on the source material we may have ever had. Here is everything we know about The Archies.

When and Where Can You Watch The Archies?

Image via Netflix

Even though filming began way back in April 2022, there hadn't even been any word of a release date. Thankfully, on August 31st, a release window for The Archies was revealed. The Archies will be released on December 7, 2023. The coming-of-age musical might not be a film about the holidays, but it will still lift your spirits with themes of freedom, friendship, and love.

The Archies will be available on Netflix.

Is There A Trailer For The Archies?

To the delight of fans, on June 17, 2023, the first teaser trailer for The Archies dropped. Although the trailer keeps the same nostalgic milkshake-slurping aesthetic from its source material, clearly, the Bollywood setting is going to inspire the film both aesthetically and at its core. Despite not receiving much in the way of plot information, the trailer does put heavy emphasis on the musical elements of the film, with the highly choreographed dance numbers clearly a feature throughout. Combine this with the beautiful setting and eye-popping graphics and The Archies may just have a recipe for fantastic success that could lead to the sort of franchising that we have seen from Riverdale.

Who Is Starring In The Archies?

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming Archies film, according to fans at least, is the cast. Given the historical gravity held by the characters, a great ensemble would have to be assembled, which is exactly what the casting duo of Karan Mally and Nandini Shrikent have done. On May 14, 2022, Netflix officially released a teaser trailer for the cast of The Archies, which you can watch below:

This teaser shows off just a sample of the wonderful acting talent on display in The Archies, including the children of some Bollywood legends. The cast boasts many newcomers including the likes of Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor (Speak Up) as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Mihir Ahuja (Super 30) as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Jamie Alter as Mike Gomes, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, and Abhinandan Tejaswi as Dennis. Of course, there are plenty more in this fantastic ensemble, however, those names alone are enough to excite fans.

What Is The Archies About?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding the plot of The Archies. However, Netflix has released a short synopsis that reads:

“Set in ’60s India in a fictional town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers — Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.”

Thematically, the synopsis seems on-point and certainly matches the atmosphere created in the trailer. Through the timeless nature of the source material and the popularity of Riverdale, it could feel like this is a story that has been told many times now. Thankfully, the emphasis in this synopsis is put on the "lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community," which will definitely offer a fresh take on an oft-told tale, and possibly bring the story, thematically at least, crashing into 2023 with the topics it discusses.

Who Are The Creators Behind The Archies?

Image via Netflix

The Archies are in the capable hands of legendary filmmaker Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy), who is directing, co-writing, and producing. During an interview for the Netflix India Films Day showcase in Mumbai, Akhtar said:

“It's been an absolute honor to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

Joining Akhtar in the writing room were Ayesha DeVitre (Gehraiyaan) and Reema Kagti (Talaash), with producer credits also going to the likes of Sharad Devarajan (Chakra the Invincible), Reema Kagti, and executive producer Kavan Ahalpara (Chhichhore).

A Special Dance Number at TUDUM

As if all the promotional material wasn't enough, the cast of The Archies officially treated fans to a live dance number at TUDUM this year. The event, held in Brazil, played host to the first look at the chemistry of the leading cast, something that will be crucial to The Archies' success. Dancing to the original song "Suno" from the upcoming movie, the entire dance number can be watched below:

If The Archies series is just as entertaining as this dance number, then fans are in for a great surprise once it hits Netflix later this year.