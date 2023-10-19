The Big Picture "Sunoh" is a catchy song that introduces the re-imagined Riverdale in the upcoming Netflix movie The Archies, a retro spin on the popular comic series set in 1960s India.

The music video showcases the cast of the film, including the children of Bollywood royalty, and gives glimpses of the whimsical new version of Riverdale with its charming steam trains and striking architecture.

The song aims to evoke the simplicity, nostalgia, rebellion, and idealism of the 1960s, capturing the spirit of a musical revolution, and the movie will be released on Netflix on December 7.

Music videos are about as important as trailers when it comes to marketing for mainstream Indian films, and the newly unveiled song “Sunoh” serves as a neat introduction to the re-imagined Riverdale that director Zoya Akhtar has cooked up for her upcoming Netflix movie The Archies. The first feature film adaptation of the long-running comic series, The Archies has been designed as a retro spin on the popular material, which transports the fan-favorite characters to a semi-fantastical 1960s India.

Composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, and performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan, “Sunoh” has been written by Javed Akhtar, who’s something of a Bollywood icon (and also the director's father). He co-wrote arguably the most popular Hindi-language film of all time, the “curry Western” Sholay, and in recent years has devoted himself to writing the lyrics to film songs. But one of the biggest reasons why The Archies is arguably Netflix’s most high-profile Indian release of the year is the cast, which includes the children of Bollywood royalty. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late screen icon Sridevi, plays Betty; Suhana Khan, the daughter of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, stars as Veronica; and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, plays the titular role.

The “Sunoh” music video introduces each of them in suitably heightened fashion, in addition to featuring supporting characters such as Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Aditi “Dot” Saigal), and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda). Framed within footage of Archie performing the light rock number with his band, which includes Jughead, the video also reveals several looks at the whimsical new version of Riverdale, with charming steam trains, striking architecture, and a town square perfectly suited for a song-and-dance number. This version of the fictional town is set in the hills of Ooty, and prominently features the largely underrepresented Anglo-Indian community — these are the descendants of the British colonizers who occupied India for a few hundred years and can still be found in small numbers across the country.

'The Archies' Is a Coming-of-Age Musical Set in the 1960s

Akhtar said that the song was designed to “evoke simplicity, nostalgia but also a rebellion and idealism.” Calling Tiwari and his band “rock n’ roll boys at heart,” she praised them for nailing the brief. Tiwari said that the movie is “a sonic journey that captures the spirit of a musical revolution,” and that he aimed to “resurrect the electric energy and vibrant rhythms of that iconic period” with the songs. The Archies received a first teaser at this year's TUDUM event and will be released on Netflix on December 7. You can watch the "Sunoh" video here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.