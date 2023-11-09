The Big Picture The trailer for The Archies, an Indian Hindi-language musical adaptation of the comic book series, showcases a nostalgic throwback to the source material and features elaborate song-and-dance numbers.

The movie follows the journey of Archie Andrews, who dreams of becoming a rock star, and explores themes of young love, idealism, and coming of age in the face of adult oppression.

The film's cast includes newcomers Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, who are the offspring of Bollywood royalty, along with director Zoya Akhtar, daughter of legendary writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Almost exactly a month before its release, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for The Archies, an Indian Hindi-language musical adaptation of the popular comic book series. Set in the 1960s, the movie transports everybody’s favorite gang of teenagers to a lush, semi-fantastical hill station named Riverdale, where young love and idealism come together in the face of adult oppression. The trailer is the latest addition to a string of promotional material, such as a featurette that introduced the characters, a teaser that debuted at this year’s Tudum event in Brazil, and a couple of music videos that gave a fun glimpse of the world director Zoya Akhtar has created.

The trailer opens with an existentialist voiceover from Dilton Doiley, who asks his friends if they’ve made the most of their time on earth yet, even though they’re just 17. Seemingly inspired, Reggie Mantle decides that he wants to become a comedian, while the titular Archie Andrews pursues his dream of becoming a rock star. The trailer also offers several looks at the elaborate song-and-dance numbers that are a cornerstone of Bollywood cinema, as well as some moments of high drama between the characters. A major plot thread, for instance, seems to revolve around the love triangle that Archie finds himself in with Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge. However, the main plot involves themes of environmentalism and anti-capitalism, with the central characters protesting against a proposed construction project in the same location as their favorite park. This, as it turns out, is the collective purpose that they’ve all been looking for as they come of age.

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Will Debut in 'The Archies'

Actor Character Agastya Nanda Archie Andrews Suhana Khan Veronica Lodge Khushi Kapoor Betty Cooper Mihir Ahuja Jughead Jones Yuvraj Menda Dilton Doiley Vedang Raina Reggie Mantle Aditi "Dot." Saigal Ethel Muggs

Overall, The Archies appears to be a departure from the revisionist CW series Riverdale and more of a nostalgic throwback to the source comics. In addition to being the first-ever feature film of the franchise, The Archies is also generating attention for its cast of newcomers. The central trio is played by the offspring of Bollywood royalty. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, plays Archie. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan plays Veronica, and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor plays Betty.

Director Akhtar herself is the daughter of the legendary writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who most famously co-wrote the screenplay for perhaps the most famous Hindi movie of all time, Sholay. The rock ’n’ roll original soundtrack has been co-composed by Ankur Tiwari and The Islanders, while the supporting cast is rounded out by fresh faces Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi "Dot." Saigal, and industry veterans Vinay Pathak and Alyy Khan. The Archies will be released on Netflix on December 7. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

