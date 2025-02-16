Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Åre Murders.Netflix's most recent crime show takes us to the snowy landscapes of Sweden, where two murder cases unravel under the investigative care of lead detectives Hanna (Carla Sehn) and Daniel (Kardo Razzazi). The Åre Murders is a 5-episode show based on a book series of the same name by Viveca Sten, and it adapts the first two novels. The series itself is split between two distinct and entirely separate cases, where the first three episodes are based on and named after "Hidden in Snow" and the final two on "Hidden in Shadows." However, they are tied together by Hanna's evolving relationship with the town, as she was supposed to be on leave when she arrived at Åre, but her inquisitive nature pulled her into the first case. As each investigation unwinds, Hanna and Daniel become more comfortable working together, leading to the series' open-ended finale where uncertainty lingers on the horizon.

Who Killed Amanda in 'The Åre Murders'?

The Åre Murders opens up with the disappearance of young adolescent Amanda (Freddie Mosten-Jacob), where the subsequent search party compels Hanna to join in the case and ask for a temporary transfer. Throughout the investigation, Hanna and Daniel follow multiple red herring leads, including arguments with best friends and creepy teachers grooming students, but it is Hanna's housekeeper, Zuhra (Diana Gardner), who ends up being the key to cracking the case. Hanna notices that Amanda's family also uses the same cleaning service and, when confronting Zuhra, finds out she and Amanda shared a close friendship. During the conversation, a figure bursts in with a shotgun, leading to a deathly car chase where Hanna gets frostbite and Daniel ultimately pins the perpetrator down: Bosse (Robin Stegmar).

Turns out, the owners of the cleaning service, Bosse and his wife, were actually trafficking Zuhra, and Amanda was helping the latter save enough money to escape by selling stolen goods. However, Bosse had taken Zuhra's passport and in order to help her friend, Amanda confronted Bosse after she left the party early that night. When her confrontation yielded nothing, she walked away onto the road, leading to the scene we saw early in the show where a car pulls up behind her, and she enters it. Bosse had followed her and offered a ride home, but instead takes her into the forest and threatens her to remain silent about her knowledge. When she vehemently refuses, Bosse strangles Amanda and leaves her corpse on the ski lift.

How Did Johan Get Dismembered in 'The Åre Murders'?