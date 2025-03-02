Jane Campion and Gerald Lee’s 2013 series Top of the Lake was a gripping mystery, anchored by a powerful lead performance from Elisabeth Moss. Recently, there have been some strong contenders for similar shows that scratch the same itch, notably 2021’s Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. The latest show that fans of Top of the Lake need to see is The Åre Murders, a Swedish series on Netflix. The series is based on the mystery novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in the Shadows by Viveca Sten. Like Top of the Lake, The Åre Murders focuses on a city detective who finds herself sucked into the case of a missing girl while visiting a small town. In The Åre Murders, that detective is Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn), a detective from Stockholm who comes to Åre to vacation after a brutal breakup.

What Is ‘The Åre Murders’ About?