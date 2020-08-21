Exclusive: ‘The Argument’ Trailer Teases a Couple Going to Extreme Lengths to Resolve a Minor Dispute

We’ve got the exclusive debut of the trailer for Robert Schwartzman’s upcoming film The Argument, in virtual theaters and on demand September 4, and it looks like a refreshingly bizarre take on romantic comedy tropes.

The movie stars Dan Fogler and Emma Bell as Jack and Lisa, a couple who get into an argument in the middle of a get-together with a group of their friends. Rather than squash the conflict or agree to disagree and move on, the two decide that the only way to resolve the dispute is to recreate the exact events of the party over and over again (with all of the same friends in attendance) to reveal which one of them was actually right. But their friends grow increasingly frustrated with being asked to re-enact each meticulous detail (totally understandable), until eventually Jack and Lisa are forced to hire actors and ultimately stage a community theater performance of the night in question. The film also stars Maggie Q, Danny Pudi, Cleopatra Coleman, and Tyler James Williams.

I’m a huge fan of offbeat comedies, and The Argument looks like a fascinating blend of Seinfeld and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Schwartzman’s previous two films, Dreamland and The Unicorn, also tackled the subject of relationships in unconventional ways, so it appears that he is carving out an appreciable niche for himself that I am interested to see develop.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Argument” follows Jack (Dan Fogler from the Fantastic Beasts franchise) and his girlfriend, Lisa (Emma Bell from The Walking Dead) as they get into an argument during a get together with some friends in their apartment. As the argument escalates, the party comes to an end and all their friends leave — but the party isn’t really over. Jack and Lisa recreate the party over and over again — with all their guests — in order to figure out who was right.

You can check out the trailer below, as well as the film’s poster and some exclusive images. The Argument hits virtual theaters and VOD September 4.

