The Walt Disney Company has no shortage of live-action projects in development, and we're not just talking about Star Wars and Marvel movies. In recent years Disney has been doubling down on their massively lucrative and successful live-action, ever since Tim Burton's remake of Alice in Wonderland (2010) became a surprise smash hit, raking in over a billion dollars at the box office. Since that point, some remakes of classic animated Disney films include Cinderella (2015), The Jungle Book (2016), The Lion King (2019), and many more. It's a trend that shows no signs of stopping as Disney has even more projects set to bring other animated films of Disney's past to live-action, including Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), The Little Mermaid (2023), and Lilo & Stitch.

Disney has also shown that even their lesser-known works are also eligible for remakes, as that seems to be the case with a remake of Disney's 1970 classic, The Aristocats. While not one of Disney's juggernaut franchises, the classic tale is still considered by many to be a classic, following a feline family as they try to get home to their wealthy and lonely owner. With the help of an enthusiastic and charismatic stray cat, they may just achieve that.

Plans for a remake of The Aristocats were made known last January, and only a few months later, the project now has a very promising director set to take the reins of the project. To find out who will be helming The Aristocats remake as well as all the information we have as of now, here is everything we know so far.

Does The Aristocats Remake Have a Trailer?

The Aristocats remake is still in very early pre-production, with the casting and crewing process only just getting underway at the time of this writing. Due to that, principal photography and filming on the project likely won't be starting for quite some time, so we'll have to wait a while before we get a first good look at The Aristocats remake.

Is The Aristocats Remake Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming?

This one is a bit of a toss-up, as Disney has been experimenting with how they release their live-action adaptations ever since their streaming service Disney+ launched. We see that happening in the year 2023, with the next trip to Neverland premiering exclusively on Disney+ with Peter Pan & Wendy while the latest iteration of The Little Mermaid is set to be a part of the theatrical world. We also know that Lilo & Stitch will release exclusively on Disney+. If we were to guess, because The Aristocats is a much smaller IP than either of those titles, that would make Disney+ an ideal release candidate for the upcoming film. Still, the film's release plan is ultimately going to depend on how well Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid perform in their respective formats.

We don't exactly know when the lovable and curious cats will be returning to the screen, but given that pre-production is still rather early, it's likely The Aristocats remake will release sometime in late 2024 or 2025.

What Is the Plot of The Aristocats?

We still don't have many plot details on the upcoming remake, other than the style of it is expected to be similar to Disney+'s Lady and the Tramp (2019), being a hybrid of CGI animation and live-action. It's also unlikely that the new remake will deviate from the original story, so in case you were looking for a brief recap of the original film, read below:

The story of the 1970s The Aristocats takes place in early 20th France, where a wealthy duchess named Madame Adelaide Bonfamille (Hermione Baddeley) is enjoying the quiet life of retirement alongside her cat Duchess (Eva Gabor) and Duchess' three kittens Marie (Liz English), Toulouse (Gary Dubin), and Berlioz (Dean Clark). With her somewhat old age catching up to her, Madame Adelaide is working on her will. Having no living family members of her own, Madame's long-time butler, Edgar Balthazar (Roddy Maude-Roxby), assumes that he'll be the person to inherit Madame's fortune. Instead, Madame has decided to leave her house, her money, and everything she owns to her cats, and Edgar would only get the money once the cats pass on.

Not wanting to wait that long, Edgar hatches a plan and decides to cat-nap the felines and drop them off in the middle of nowhere. All seems grim for Duchess and her children until they meet a street-wise stray cat by the name of O'Malley (Phil Harris). Duchess and the kids take an immediate liking to O'Malley, and the stray vows to get them home safely. Thus, their journey begins, involving an angry milkman, two posh geese, and a band of remarkably talented musical strays. The latter easily is the most memorable sequence of the film, with the song "Everybody Wants to be a Cat" (performed by Scatman Crothers) becoming even more popular than the movie it's from. Edgar tries to stop the cats, but ultimately the heroes are able to be reunited with their loving owner and O'Malley becomes a part of their family.

Who is Making The Aristocats Remake?

We got our first crew announcement for The Aristocats remake on April 27th, where it was announced that Questlove would be directing the live-action adaptation. Most will certainly recognize Questlove as the lead band member of The Roots - the musical group that got their start as the band of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2009-2014). Questlove career has only moved up from that point on, as he is also an Academy Award-winning filmmaker when he took home an Oscar for his acclaimed documentary, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021). The Aristocats remake will mark Questlove's narrative feature debut.

Who is Starring in The Aristocats Remake?

No casting details for The Aristocats remake have been announced yet, so we'll have to wait a bit to see who will be playing Duchess, O'Malley, and the rest of the beloved characters. However, Questlove also does have some acting experience himself, and his clear musical talent would make him an excellent choice for Scatman Crothers' character of Scat Cat.

Is 1970's The Aristocats Available to Stream on Disney+?

If you'd like to get those nostalgic juices for the original film going and have a subscription to Disney+, you're in luck, as The Aristocats is available to stream in its entirety on the House of Mouse's service.

