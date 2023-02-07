In the story of SYFY’s original series The Ark, a group of humans on course to start a new civilization on another planet gets woken up mid-travel after their ship gets hit. Light-years away from their destination and adrift in the middle of space, they have to find a way to survive. That's a pretty harsh set-up, but SYFY revealed to Collider that it gets worse: In an exclusive clip, the network showcased the shape of things to come in Episode 2, titled “Like It Touched The Sun.” We can now share this clip with you and reveal that tensions are about to get higher and higher in the series.

The clip takes place after the mysterious death that happened in Episode 1 and the scenario is harrowing enough for the Ark One crew. They already have to deal with a mission gone terribly wrong, a lack of basic resources to survive, and now a killer is on the loose. Everyone is a suspect, but Sharon (Christie Burke) gets put under the magnifying glass once she is caught checking the entrance logs of the ship—something that only she and three more people have clearance to do.

There's No Way Out in The Ark—Literally

Whatever happens next, it’s safe to say that Felix (Pavle Jerinic) will keep a close eye on Sharon, and he’s adamant about turning the ship inside out in order to discover who killed Jasper Dades (Chris Leak). He’s also keeping tabs on parallel investigations that crew members might be conducting on their own, and he’s not at all happy about it. It’s pretty clear that this won’t end well, but it’ll be fun and tense to watch.

Sci-fi Fans Are Taken Care of With The Ark

The Ark is created by sci-fi living legend Dean Devlin, who brought us TV and movie classics like Stargate and Independence Day, as well as 1998’s Godzilla and Universal Soldier. He shares showrunning duties with Jonathan Glassner, who also co-created and produced Stargate SG-1, as well as several episodes from CSI: Miami and The Outpost.

The cast from The Ark also features Reece Ritchie (The Outpost), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Stacey Read (Zim High), Ryan Adams (Orange Peel), Lisa Brenner (Perception), Shalini Peiris (The Good Karma Hospital), and Christina Wolfe (Batwoman).

The Ark’s second episode arrives this Wednesday, February 8. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis of the series here: