Collider can exclusively unveil a set of first-look photos for the upcoming Syfy series The Ark, and they give a sense of the calamity that befalls the series' unfortunate space-faring cast. Set 100 years in the future where planetary exploration and colonization isn't just a pipe dream but instead necessary for humanity to continue, it follows the first of a series of expeditions to find new inhabitable planets. The spacecraft on the expedition, the Ark One, faces catastrophe along the way, resulting in a massive loss of life, major damage to the ship, leadership falling into disarray, and life-sustaining supplies running short. It's up to the remaining crew members to keep everything together even as their target planet is over a year away.

The four images from the series show how extensive the damage to the Ark One expedition is. One shot shows the remaining members standing over the bodies of their former colleagues in an eerily lit corridor, showing just how short-staffed the ship will be for the rest of the journey. In none of the images is the catastrophe itself shown, but the reactions of the crew tease how terrifying the situation is. The next two images show two crew members looking over their shoulders and screaming as they take in the surrounding disaster. The final shot is far more tranquil, however, offering a look at Christie Burke as she rests in a pod aboard the ship.

Those left to keep the ship moving forward through the dire circumstances will be Burke leading the crew as the acting captain and natural-born leader Lt. Sharon Garnet with her crew consisting of Richard Fleeshman as the smooth-talking, hot-headed navigator Lt. James Brice, Reece Ritchie as the power-hungry Lt. Spencer Lane, Stacey Read as the awkward yet ultra-intelligent life support specialist Alicia Nevens, and Ryan Adams as the head of horticulture Angus Medford. Also on board in recurring roles are Christina Wolfe, Shalini Peiris, Miles Barrow, Pavle Jerinić, and Tiana Upcheva.

The series comes from Independence Day writer Dean Devlin, who's no stranger to writing beloved sci-fi stories. Devlin also penned the original Stargate which kicked off a whole line of projects within the universe he created with Roland Emmerich. The Ark will bring together two Stargate creatives as Devlin will also serve as co-showrunner with Stargate SG-1 co-creator Jonathan Glassner. Both will also executive produce with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee.

The Ark premieres on Syfy in 2023. Check out the first images from the series below.

