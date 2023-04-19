This week, surprise hit sci-fi series The Ark reaches its season finale with the twelfth chapter. In order to tease the upcoming episode and celebrate the show’s successful run, SYFY shared with Collider a clip from the finale, which we can reveal to you now. In the final episode, the series will continue to explore its confined-space thriller elements as crew members try to figure out what to do after their expedition meets catastrophe mid-flight.

In the clip, it is revealed that catching whoever they might think created havoc inside Ark One and possibly killed other passengers is hardly enough when you don’t have a functioning society. In one fell swoop, military officer Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) is able to overpower the group of security officers who are taking him into custody. However, one of them is able to set the alarm before Spencer makes a run for it — and this will put the entire ship into crisis mode.

Everybody Wins in The Ark Season Finale... How?

Meanwhile, Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) is facing a tough situation after capturing Trust (Paul Leonard Murray) and having to deal with the fact that she’ll probably need his help in the near future. To make things worse, Brice (Richard Fleeshman) is in bad shape after his Klampkins entered an advanced stage, which rendered him unconscious. This means that Garnet will be on her own to fight for her crew’s survival. Just how we'll get to the "Everybody Wins" part (the title of the episode), we'll have to wait and find out.

The Ark is created by Dean Devlin, a fan-favorite creator that brought to life Stargate and Independence Day. His public more than showed up to his new series: According to SYFY, The Ark was the most-watched series premiere on the network over the last two years, and retains an estimated 6.5 million viewers across platforms (episodes are also available to stream on Peacock). The series has already been renewed for Season 2, which means we’ll get to stay more hours inside Ark One (and Fifteen) for the foreseeable future.

The cast of The Ark also features Stacey Read (Zim High), Ryan Adams (Orange Peel), Lisa Brenner (Perception), Shalini Peiris (The Good Karma Hospital), and Christina Wolfe (Batwoman). You can watch the trailer for the Season 1 finale of The Ark below:

