The stakes are higher than ever in the upcoming episode of The Ark, and Collider's got an exclusive sneak peek just for you! Set 100 years in the future, the Syfy series follows the desperate journey of the crew of Ark One as they search for a habitable planet to save humanity. In Season 2, Episode 8, the crew faces a new threat as clones begin to take control of the ship. With the survival of the entire crew hanging in the balance, tensions are set to reach a boiling point.

The episode will feature, as usual, intense drama, unexpected twists, and the kind of edge-of-your-seat action that has made The Ark a must-watch for sci-fi fans. The series, starring Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams, continues to explore the challenges of space colonization in the face of dwindling resources and unforeseen dangers.

What Is 'The Ark' About?

The show is set 100 years in the future and follows the crew of Ark One, a spacecraft on a mission to colonize a new planet. However, when a catastrophic event severely damages the ship and kills many of its leaders, the remaining crew must band together to survive and complete their mission. The series delves into themes of survival, leadership, and the challenges of space exploration.

The show has been praised for its intense drama and the challenges faced by the characters as they deal with limited resources, internal conflicts, and the unknown dangers of space. In the second season, the crew finally reaches their intended destination, only to discover that the planet is uninhabitable. This revelation forces them to continue their search for a new home while dealing with new threats, including internal power struggles and unforeseen dangers in space.

Co-showrunners and executive producers Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) have crafted a story that grabs hold of you and produces twists that keep viewers hooked week after week. With not long left in the season, now is the perfect time to dive into the series if you haven’t already.

Catch the next episode of The Ark on Wednesday at 10 PM ET on Syfy, and see how the crew of Ark One navigates their latest crisis. Will they be able to take back control, or is this the beginning of the end for the mission? Tune in to find out, and keep your eye on Collider for more updates from The Ark.

The Ark Release Date February 1, 2023 Cast Christie Burke , Reece Ritchie , Richard Fleeshman , Shalini Peiris Main Genre Sci-Fi

Watch on Peacock