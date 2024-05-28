The Big Picture Get ready for more intense drama and new faces in The Ark Season 2, as Syfy sets an official release date.

Collider is thrilled to unveil several first-look images from The Ark Season 2 featuring new and returning stars.

Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark has been a massive success for Syfy with Season 1 reaching over 6 million viewers.

Syfy’s hit series The Ark is set to return for its highly anticipated second season, and Collider is excited to unveil exclusive first-look images that promise more intense drama and new faces on the spaceship. We can also reveal that Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, July 17. These new photos provide a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes. The first season of The Ark, created by Dean Devlin who serves as showrunner and co-executive producer with Jonathan Glassner, has enjoyed tremendous success, with an estimated 6.5 million viewers across multiple platforms. Syfy had already renewed its hit original series for a second season ahead of the Season 1 finale on April 19, 2023, bringing back the space crew for another round of catastrophic adventures.

In The Ark Season 2, Jelena Stupljanin plays Evelyn Maddox, Christie Burke plays LT. Sharon Garnet, Reece Ritchie plays LT. Spencer Lane, Richard Fleeshman plays LT. James Brice, Stacey Read plays Alicia Nevins, Diana Bermudez plays Kimi Joma, Tiana Upcheva plays Eva Markovic, Jadran Malkovich plays Dr. Marsh, and Ryan Adams plays Angus Medford.

What Happened in 'The Ark' Season 1?

Close

Last season, The Ark explored themes of disaster, loss, and uncertainty, particularly focusing on how the crew copes with the unknown as they journey towards a new planet. Set 100 years in the future, the series follows the thousands of people aboard the colony ship Ark One, whose mission to start a new life on another planet is disrupted by a tragic occurrence that kills most of the passengers and destroys parts of the ship.

With more than a year left before reaching their destination, the remaining crew must learn to cope quickly amidst loss and a lack of essential supplies. The first season finale laid the groundwork for much of what’s to unfold in The Ark Season 2. In Season 1, Ark One required help from Ark 15 and its dodgy captain, Evelyn Maddox — a surprising turn of events given that Ark 15 was largely responsible for most of the deaths on Ark One, as well as the complete disappearance of Ark 3.

Devlin and Glassner, the show's showrunners and executive producers, have expressed their excitement about further exploring space with the crew of The Ark. With Devlin’s background in disaster movies and Glassner’s experience in science fiction, the collaboration has led to a massive success, garnering over 1 million viewers for the pilot episode alone.

Syfy’s The Ark Season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 PM ET on Syfy, and these first-look images have certainly whetted our appetite for the adventures to come. While you count down the days until the Season 2 premiere, Season 1 of The Ark is available to stream on Peacock.

The Ark Release Date February 1, 2023 Cast Christie Burke , Reece Ritchie , Richard Fleeshman , Shalini Peiris Main Genre Sci-Fi

