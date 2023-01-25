SYFY has released the first five minutes of its newest original series, The Ark. The clip will give audiences a five minutes glimpse of the first episode of the Dean Devlin science-fiction series, which is slated to premiere on February 1. The Ark follows the human race’s quest for survival through planetary colonization.

Devlin, who produced sci-fi mega hits Independence Day and Stargate, created The Ark, which tells the tale of a spacecraft and her crew on the quest for the survival of the human race. Taking place a hundred years in the future after planetary colonization becomes a necessity for the survival of the human race, the first part of the mission takes place on a spacecraft named Ark One. With more than a year left until they arrive at their target planet, Ark One encounters a catastrophic incident that leads to the destruction of some parts of the spacecraft, loss of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of life, including that of the leaders of the mission. The remaining crew must work together to survive in order to complete their mission but to do this they have to become the best versions of themselves.

The previously released trailer for the series shows that the plot of the series will rely heavily on the challenges the crew will face in their quest for survival. Conflict for the series will center around fighting the choice between right and wrong, leadership challenges, and most of all, the fight over the few supplies the crew is left with in the aftermath of the destruction. The haunting images and scenes from the trailer have gotten fans excited about the upcoming series, but the five minutes clip will surely be the icing on the cake as we close in on the series premiere.

Image via SYFY

The series stars Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Lisa Brenner as Susan Ingram, Christina Wolfe as Cat Brandice, along with Stacey Read, Ryan Adams, Tiana Upcheva, and Miles Barrow. Devlin and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Other producers include Steve Lee and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media.

The Ark will premiere on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 PM ET on SYFY, and it will begin streaming on Peacock the next day. Check out the first five minutes of Episode 1 down below: