Blink and you'll miss it, a glitch in the system. Syfy has just released a new teaser trailer for The Ark, an out-of-this-world new science fiction series set to premiere on the network in 2023. The trailer starts with footage of a space vessel floating through the abyss. Flashes of chaotic action and conflict flash over the screen. The trailer then cuts to a woman in a red space suit looking out at something we can't see with a look of horror etched across her face. And so the trailer ends, giving us only a glimpse into the chaos ahead for the new series.

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future. The series sees a future where planetary colonization missions have become a necessity for the continued survival of the human race. The first of these missions is called Ark One, a mission that encounters a catastrophic event that will cause destruction and loss of life on a massive scale. However, even after this tragedy, Ark One is still a year out from reaching its target planet. Left with a lack of life-sustaining supplies and a loss of leadership, the surviving crew members will have to join together in order to face the unknown. The new series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Along with the new trailer, several new images from the series have also been released. The images show the fallout from the tragedy onboard, and the surviving crew as they try and survive the long stretch of space before them. One image shows some surviving crew members walking the halls of the ship, with the bodies of their crew mates lying in the hallway. The image is saturated in red light, with high contrast and an almost animated feel that flows throughout all the first-look images.

The Ark features some of the best science fiction talent working in film and television today. Dean Devlin, who previously worked on Independence Day and Stargate, and Jonathan Glassner, who previously worked on Stargate SG-1 serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the series alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers on the show.

The Ark will premiere on Syfy in February 2023, stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can watch the new trailer and check out the rest of the new images below:

