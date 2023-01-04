SYFY has revealed the first trailer for its upcoming science fiction series The Ark. The clip follows a remaining crew of a spacecraft known as Ark One wherein all the “people responsible to run the ship are dead.” The trailer perfectly sets up the stakes as the remaining crew gears up to become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive as the ship gets off course after an impact. Full of brilliant minds on board, the crew must make it through the catastrophic event for the survival of the human race.

The newly released trailer sees the crew of a spaceship waking up as disaster threatens their survival. They immediately learn that the captain and leadership of the ship are dead, and they must lead themselves. However, with unseen forces threatening their mission and no idea who to trust, survival doesn't look so easy.

The trailer looks equal part intriguing and thrilling. While there’s the future of humanity at stake, the story seems to be ingrained in human emotions at the forefront of a survival drama. Set 100 years in the future, The Ark is created by Independence Day fame Dean Devlin, follows the first of planetary colonization missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One, which encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. Knocked off course and running low on life-sustaining supplies, the remaining crew must find a way to stay alive until they reach their destination.

Image via Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

The series casts Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Lisa Brenner as Susan Ingram, Christina Wolfe as Cat Brandice, along with Stacey Read, Ryan Adams, Miles Barrow, Tiana Upcheva and more. The pilot is directed by Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) who alongside Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. While Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

The Ark premieres on Wednesday, February 1 at 10 pm on SYFY and will be streamed the next day on Peacock. You can check out the trailer and synopsis below: