Today it has been announced that the brand new SYFY series, The Ark, has begun production in Belgrade, Serbia! With that announcement, also comes the announcement of the series stars — Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams have all signed on for the science fiction epic.

The Ark follows a team on a mission of planetary colonization in hope of securing the survival of the human race. However, when a catastrophic event causes a mass loss of life and damage to their ship, Ark One, the remaining crew must work together to survive and reach their destination.

This new series has been created by Dean Devlin. Devlin is most widely known to the science fiction community for creating the Stargate franchise and writing the classic alien-invasion action film Independence Day. He has also written films like 1998’s Godzilla and 2018’s Geostorm. Devlin will also be co-showrunning the series with Jonathan Glassner. Glassner’s previous works include Stargate SG-1, Falling Skies, and The Outpost.

Image via MGM Domestic Television Distribution

In The Ark, Burke will be playing Lt. Sharon Garnet. The character is described as a low-ranking officer who, after a catastrophe on the ship, finds herself stepping up and taking charge. Burke’s previous credits include recurring roles on the Netflix series Maid and The Haunting of Bly Manor and a supporting role on CBC’s Strange Empire.

Fleeshman will be playing Lt. James Brice, the officer in charge of overseeing the ship’s navigation systems. His previous credits include roles in series like Deep Heat and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He also has had an extensive stage career performing on Broadway and the West End.

Ritchie will be playing Lt. Spencer Lane, who is also a low-ranking officer. Lane is a stronger believer in the survival of the fittest who, after the catastrophe on the ship, grows resentful of the other survivors when they question his leadership abilities. Ritchie's previous credits include The Outpost, 10,000 BC, and Hercules

Read will be playing Alicia Nevins, a young woman who is being under-utilized by being put on the Waste Management team. Read is a Zimbabwe native who trained for Drama in the UK and with this series is making her television debut.

Adams will be playing Angus Medford, who is an insecure young man with a specialty in horticulture and farming. Adams will also be making his television debut with this series, after an impressive career performing on the stage.

Read the official synopsis for The Ark below:

Created by Dean Devlin (“Independence Day,” “Stargate”), “The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

