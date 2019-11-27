Take an Exclusive Peek Inside the New ‘The Art and the Making of The Expanse’ Book

0

If you watch The Expanse, you know it’s not just one of the most complex and creative sci-fi stories on TV right now, it’s also one of the most artfully designed and well produced. It’s just a damn good-looking space show, and thanks to the folks at Titan Books, you can get an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at how the series is made in the new book The Art and Making of The Expanse.

The 176-page book is a treat for any fan of the series (cosplayers, fan artist and the like will especially appreciate the level of detail and insight), filled with concept art, costume designs, behind-the-scenes images, spaceship designs, production design details, VFX panels and character profiles, accompanied by snippets of information and quotes from the creators of the show. Focused on seasons 1-3, the book also offers a forward from authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who penned the long-running book series the series is based on.

For those looking to do some heavy reading, you might want to stick with the novels since The Art and Making of The Expanse is pretty slight on word count, and aside from the forward, it’s just peppered through with little snippets of info. But people (who clearly have no respect for my profession) like to say a picture is worth a thousand words, and The Art and the Making of the Expanse is a spectacular destination for learning about the show through the visuals of how it was created.

Just in time to get you hyped up for the fourth season, which launches on the series’ new home at Amazon on December 13, The Art of the Making of The Expanse is now available in the US and arriving in the UK on December 6. For now, you can take a peek in our exclusive six-page preview below.

The Art and the Making of The Expanse retails for $39.95 Here’s the official book description via Titan’s website.