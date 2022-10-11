Recently, “Phase 1” of the Star Wars multimedia project, Star Wars: The High Republic came to a close. Now, with “Phase 2” on the horizon, Lucasfilm Publishing is treating fans with a new release, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic. The book will take readers behind the scenes to see exclusive concept art, interviews with writers, and more when it releases on November 8.

Star Wars: The High Republic Phase I: Light of the Jedi was a multimedia project of interconnected stories that spanned adult novels, children’s books, comic books, and everything in between. It is set centuries before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order were at the height of their power and influence. However, the strength of both gets tested during “The Great Disaster” and the days following when the Nihil, a mysterious group of marauders, takes advantage of the disaster to strike against The Republic and Jedi.

The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic is written by Kristin Baver with a foreword written by Kathleen Kennedy. Baver is an associate editor of StarWars.com and host of This Week! in Star Wars, a YouTube series produced by StarWars.com that covers any news released regarding projects in the Star Wars franchise. She has also already written a number of reference books for Star Wars, including Skywalker: A Family At War and Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History, New Edition. Kennedy is one of the most successful producers and film executives currently working in the industry, with eight Academy Award nominations and her name on such films as Jurrasic Park, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, the Back to the Future trilogy, The Goonies, Poltergeist, and much more. She has also been the President of Lucasfilm since 2012 and has produced everything released in the Star Wars franchise since.

Image via Disney

The new book will feature “exclusive concept art, character and costume sketches, and vehicle and creature designs” created for The High Republic. Throughout the many novels and comic books, so many new planets were visited and characters met, fans will now finally get to see their creation process! The images will also be displayed in the books beside interviews with the writers who essentially served as architects, creating this never before seen era of the Star Wars universe. The authors are Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule.

The cover art for The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic has also been released, and it is enough to catch anyone’s eye in a bookstore. The cover features a group of Jedi, possessed like they are ready for battle. The Jedi include everyone’s favore little green alien Yoda and Burryaga, a new character who is a Wookie Jedi! If a Wookie Jedi isn’t enough to hook a Star Wars fan, the cover also features Jedi Master Stellan Gios wielding his unique, and cool, lightsaber, which is designed with a cross guard to resemble the sword Excalibur.

The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic goes on sale on November 8. Check out the launch trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic below and the book cover: