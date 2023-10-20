Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist is often considered one of the best classics of the 19th century and is recognized as a literary gem. From its protagonist, Oliver, to the antagonists, Jack Dawkins and Fagin, Dickens created some of the most favorite and popular characters in this 1838 novel. And now, fans worldwide get to see a new twist to the old tale in the upcoming The Artful Dodger. The Disney+ original series picks up 15 years after the events of Oliver Twist and is set in 1850s Australia, in the backdrop of the gold rush. Starring Love Actually star, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the titular protagonist, The Artful Dodger follows Jack Dawkins in the town of Port Victory as a surgeon. His plan of leaving his criminal past behind and living a respectable life is soon upended when criminal mastermind Fagin, played by David Thewlis, shows up and lures him back to thievery. Meanwhile, Jack also befriends the local governor’s daughter, Lady Belle Fox, a highly ambitious young woman who wants to become the colony’s first female surgeon.

While its protagonist, Oliver, is the most heartwarming character and an all-time favorite, Jack and Fagin have always been two of the most loved fictional antiheroes in classics. In the original novel, Jack Dawkins, aka Artful Dodger, is the pickpocket who taught Oliver the tricks of the trade and became his closest friend. He is true to his moniker, with his exceptional deception skills and hand sleight. Fagin trained jack and became the leader of pickpockets and child criminals on the streets of London. The popularity of the novel’s character eventually led to the nickname being synonymous with a highly deceptive person. In the novel, Jack is ultimately caught and sent to the colony in Australia. However, the new eight-part series is putting a spin on Jack’s story and focuses on his adult life after he has settled down in Australia. However, considering the legacy of these characters, especially of Jack and Fagin, we can hope that the series draws parallels to Dickens’ original masterpiece. As the series premieres this October, check out our detailed guide on everything we know so far about The Artful Dodger, including the trailer, release date, featured cast, and more.

When Is 'The Artful Dodger' Coming Out?

Image via Disney+

The Artful Dodger is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 29, on Hulu, with all episodes streaming on the same day of the release.

Where Can You Watch The Artful Dodger?

You can watch the adventure drama series on Hulu in the United States and the Disney+ Star content hub in Australia and other territories where Hulu is unavailable.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Artful Dodger’?

So far, the streamer has only released a teaser trailer and a few first-look images for The Artful Dodger in early October 2023. The minute-long clip takes you back to 19th-century Australia during the gold rushes of the 1850s. Filmed in Sydney, New South Wales, the trailer briefly touches upon the main characters like Jack Dawkins, Fagin, and Lady Belle. In the bustling town of Port Victory, where the story is set, Dawkins is seen as a new entrant to the town’s high society, serving as a Surgeon Lieutenant but desperate to hide his criminal past. Fagin and Lady Belle also appear in the trailer. Fagin’s reappearance seems to have reignited his old habits, and Jack gets encouraged for daring heists. It appears that Lady Belle is aware of Jack’s “life of thievery,” and there seems to be some kind of friendship and romance blooming between them.

With action, adventure, and drama, set in the backdrop of colonial Australia, the trailer of The Artful Dodger teases a fun and exciting series that is likely to attract all kinds of audiences.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'The Artful Dodger'?

The Artful Dodger is a limited series slated for eight episodes, each running for about 60 minutes. All episodes will be available to stream on the premiere day, November 29, 2023.

Who Stars in 'The Artful Dodger'?

The adventure drama boasts an ensemble cast led by English actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who plays the titular protagonist, Jack Dawkins, aka, Artful Dodger, one-of-a-kind, notorious thief, pickpocket, and a master of sleight-of-hand. Most known for his childhood role in Love Actually, Brodie-Sangster has also appeared in The Maze Runner series. His major television roles include Game of Thrones (Seasons 3 – 4), The Queen’s Gambit, and Pistol.

Joining him as his literal partner-in-crime, mentor, and criminal mastermind, is David Thewlis in the role of Fagin. Best known for playing villains and portraying Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series, the BAFTA and Emmy-nominated actor-filmmaker has appeared in several popular films and series, including The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Theory of Everything, Enola Holmes 2, Fargo, The Sandman, among many others. Australian singer-songwriter-actor Maia Mitchell joins the main cast as Lady Belle Fox, the Governor’s daughter and an aspiring surgeon who befriends Jack. Mitchell is best known for her role in the Freeform series The Fosters and its spin-off, Good Trouble. She has also appeared in the films Hot Summer Nights and Sitting in Bars with Cake.

The rest of the cast of The Artful Dodger also includes Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Tim Minchin (Upright), Miranda Tapsell (Love Child), Susie Porter(East West 101), Kym Gyngell (Full Frontal), Damien Garvey (Nine Perfect Strangers), Jessica De Gouw (Arrow), Andrea Demetriades (Clickbait), Luke Carroll (The Alice), Nicholas Burton (Pieces of Her), Lucy-Rose Leonard (Winners and Losers), Vivienne Awosoga (The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart), Albert Latailakepa (Beyond the Veil), and Huw Higginson (EastEnders) in other significant and supporting roles.

Who is Making 'The Artful Dodger'?

Image via Disney+

The Artful Dodger is created by James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor, where McNamara co-writes the series with Andrew Knight. McNamara is an award-winning literary and television critic who started out as a script analyst, before venturing into films and television production. Prior to The Artful Dodger, he had written for the podcast The Outrageous True Story of Milky Moore and worked on the crew of The New Legends of Monkey. The show’s other co-creators Maher and Taylor, are both known for producing the shows, Bloom and The Code. They also co-created the drama series, Amazing Grace with Sarah Smith.

Other writers on the series include Vivienne Walshe (Everything’s Gonna be Okay) and Dan Knight (Irreverent), with cast member Miranda Tapsell serving as a story consultant. Award-winning filmmaker Jeffrey Walker (The Portable Door), as well as Corrie Chen (Bad Behavior) and Gracie Otto (The Clearing) serve as directors for the series. McNamara, Knight, and Walker also serve as executive producers, with Ross Allsop as the producer for the eight-part series. The Artful Dodger is a joint production between Sony Pictures Television's Curio Pictures and Beach Road Pictures. Jo Porter also executive produces under Curio Pictures, while David Maher and David Taylor executive produce under the Beach Road Pictures banner.

What Is 'The Artful Dodger' About?

Image via Disney+/hulu

The Artful Dodger is a reinvented classic that serves as a spin-off to Oliver Twist. It tells the story of Jack Dawkins, who was once a famous pickpocket in London who has transferred his nimbleness from theft to medical science and lives as a surgeon in Australia. But with the reappearance of Fagin, Jack finds himself returning to his past.

The official plot is described as,