The Artful Dodger has dodged cancellation, and is back in action for season 2. A new post on Instagram shows stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster and David Thewlis back in character on the Australia-set series. The Hulu series is a sequel to Charles Dickens' classic novel Oliver Twist.

In the new image, Brodie-Sangster is nattily attired as the reformed Dodger, and Thewlis sports the bald pate and scraggly beard of his onetime criminal accomplice Fagin. The series takes place years after the events of Oliver Twist, which saw the youthful thief Jack Dawkins, nicknamed the Artful Dodger, captured and transported to the then-penal colony of Australia for his crimes. Hiding his criminal past, he has since become a respected surgeon in 1850s Australia after serving in the Crimean War. However, his attempts to rebuild his life and romance Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell, The Fosters), the spirited daughter of the governor, become complicated when Fagin blows into town with a criminal scheme on his mind.

What Happened in the First Season Finale of 'The Artful Dodger'?

Image via Disney+

By the finale of the eight-episode first season, Jack Dawkins is in deep trouble. Fagin's arrival and incessant criminal scheming have threatened to draw Dawkins back into the life of crime he'd left back in England. His illicit relationship with Belle has been discovered — and she's dying from an aortic aneurysm, which only Jack has the skill to correct with surgery. Plus, Oliver Twist himself (Hal Cumpston, Going Dutch), now a wealthy gentleman, has arrived in town, dredging up even more of Dawkins' past. Furthermore, an enormous cache of gold has been stolen, and the overzealous captain of the guards, Lucien Gaines (Damon Herriman, Justified), thinks Dawkins is the culprit. Gaines arrives to arrest Jack as he's performing the surgery, but is persuaded to let him continue, saving her life. After Dawkins is taken to jail, Gaines meets with Fagin, who betrayed Jack in exchange for a signed letter of pardon; but once he has the latter, Fagin shoots Gaines dead. The twist is that Twist is the thief, but soon Fagin steals the gold back and returns it as Twist departs empty-handed. Fagin ends up back in jail with Jack, but promises that with his pardon in hand, they won't be there long.

The Artful Dodger was well-received by critics, and holds a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider's Maggie Lovitt called it "a must-watch for anyone who loves Dickens, historical dramas, and has a stomach for the woefully horrific surgical practices of yesteryear."

Season two of The Artful Dodger is now in production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.