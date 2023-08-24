The Big Picture Disney+ is releasing an original series called The Artful Dodger, a spin on Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist.

The show stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins, aka The Artful Dodger, a former pickpocket turned skilled surgeon.

The Dodger's attempt at rehabilitation is hindered when his past catches up with him and Fagin, played by David Thewlis, seduces him back into a life of crime.

Few works of literary genius are as recognizable as the 1838 novel, Oliver Twist written by Charles Dickens. The literary piece has entertained for many generations, and now, Disney+ is putting its own spin on one of the tale's most famous pickpockets. The streamer has released the first images for its Australian original series, The Artful Dodger, and also announced that the series will make its premiere on Nov. 29.

Headlining the cast for the upcoming series are Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit)and Fargo's David Thewlis. Set in 1850s Australia, Brodie-Sangster plays the role of Jack Dawkins, aka The Artful Dodger. In his younger days, Dawkins was the head of a group of child criminals with his specialty being his nimble fingers as a pickpocket on the streets of London. With many years under the bridge, and now living in Australia, the grown-up Dawkins transforms his once thieving fingers to those of a highly skilled surgeon. However, the Dodger's attempt at rehabilitation is hampered as his “past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin,” the man who had trained him when he was younger.

The arrival of Thewlis' Fagin sees the Dodger seduced back into a life of crime. However, Fagin's influence is not the only force at play in the life of the Dodger. The surgeon has a romantic attraction with Lady Belle, the Governor's daughter played by Good Trouble's Maia Mitchell. Beyond their shared affection, the pair also share a love for medicine as Lady Belle is “determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.”

The Plot, Cast and Crew of The Artful Dodger

The Artful Dodger is a tale of redemption even when faced with the temptation of past pleasures. The show's description reads: “From heists and life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this eight-part series is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.” The series is by created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor. The eight part first season is produced by Jeffrey Walker who also directs, alongside Corrie Chen and Gracie Otto. Joining the leading cast members are Damon Herriman, Miranda Tapsell and Tim Minchin.

The Artful Dodger is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 29. Check out more images below: