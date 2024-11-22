An upcoming murder mystery will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as they try to figure out who was behind the crime. According to Deadline, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria and Clark Gregg have joined the cast of The Artist. The limit series will take place during the final years of the Gilded Age. Principal photography for The Artist has already begun, with the project expected to debut in March of next year. The limited series will premiere on The Network. The ad-supported streaming service isn't as popular as Netflix or Max, but the launch of The Artist will certainly put it on the map when it comes to the streaming landscape.

The premise of The Artist will be centered around Norman Henry (Mandy Patinkin), a failing tycoon who will eventually become the murder victim. The character's wife, Marian (Janet McTeer) will be one of the most crucial characters of the limited series. Some notable names from the time period in which the show takes place will also be present. Thomas Edison (played by Hank Azaria) and Edgar Degas (Danny Huston) will also be seen in the middle of the action once The Artist premieres on The Network next year.

Character details for the latest additions to The Artist have also been revealed. Zachary Quinto will portray Delphin Delmas, a lawyer from San Francisco. And Patti Lupone will step into the role of Rosie Morsch. Marian's sister won't approve of the events taking place in the tense miniseries, but the character could be an explosive contrast to Janet McTeer's role. Clark Gregg will play Harry Kendall Thaw, the spoiled son of a wealthy railroad investor.

The Cast of 'The Artist'

The new cast additions of The Artist have been very busy, with the performers being involved in major projects in recent years before signing on to star in the upcoming murder mystery. Patti LuPone was recently seen as Lilia Calderu in Agatha All Along, the Marvel CInematic Universe television series that followed the events of WandaVision. And Zachary Quinto scored the lead role of Oliver Wolf in Brilliant Minds. The medical drama premiered on NBC earlier this year, allowing viewers to see a different side of the actor on the screen. The stage has been set for these talented performers to delight audiences in The Artist.

The Artist is aiming to be released in March of next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.