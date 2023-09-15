It's not uncommon for modern films to utilize black-and-white filmmaking techniques in order to make stylistic choices. Everything from Alexander Payne’s downbeat comedy Nebraska to Joss Whedon’s comedic spin on Much Ado About Nothing has purged itself of traditional colors in order to revert to the black-and-white style of classic Hollywood films during the silent era. While it’s fun to see that directors aren’t opposed to shooting their films in black-and-white (or in the case of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, shooting only a portion), that doesn’t mean that they’re trying to pay tribute to the history of cinema. However, Michel Hazanavicius’ 2011 historical comedy The Artist didn’t just pay tribute to the history of Hollywood with its black-and-white photography; it was silent too! The film’s amusing, reflective examination of the film industry’s transition from the silent era to the age of the “talkies” earned it the Academy Award for Best Picture, a prize that hadn’t gone to a silent film since the initial Oscar winner Wings.

‘The Artist’ Pays Tribute to Hollywood History

Wings was first released in 1927, which just so happens to be when The Artist is set. Hazavicius’ film centers on the career of the silent film star George Valentin (Jean Dujardin), whose career seems somewhat modeled on iconic Hollywood figures from the era, such as Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton. Valentin’s career is going strong until he’s informed by his boss, the studio executive Al Zimmer (John Goodman), that the industry will be making a change, and that the era of the “talkies” is over. If Valentin and his co-stars want to have a career moving forward, they will need to learn how to deliver dialogue. Speaking isn’t the only change that this shift in practices forces upon Valentin; the eccentric physical mannerisms that he’s become so well known for are no longer relevant to audiences that prefer to see live-action musicals like The Jazz Singer.

The transition from silent cinema to “talkies” has been depicted in several films, including the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain and more recently in Damien Chazelle’s dark comedy Babylon. It’s not surprising that it’s a story that Hollywood often retells, as it forced an entire generation of actors to completely change the way that they approached their craft. Any new development in filmmaking, such as color, language dubbing, or even the advent of more advanced visual effects, is bound to have consequences for those who can’t make the transition. In The Artist, Valentin is brought down to Earth as his life collapses around him; he no longer feels like the celebrity that he once was. It may be used for comedic effect thanks to Dujardin’s over-the-top performance (which nonetheless earned him an Oscar win for Best Actor), but the anxieties that Valentin suffers from are a legitimate encapsulation of this era.

The Artist is very much Valentin’s story, and so Hazanavicius emulates the world as he would have seen it. The overtly expressive characters, comedic misunderstandings and dilemmas, and simplistic love story aren’t as much a representation of reality, but of the way that Valentin perceives the industry prior to the shift. He enjoys things that are simple and tidy and can be wrapped up at the end of a few reels; changing the formula of a typical silent film plot also changes the way he lives his life on a daily basis.

‘The Artist’ Shows Why Silent Movies Work

Although The Artist is a film that is expressly about the silent era from a historical perspective, the use of silent, black-and-white filmmaking also shows why the techniques used within this period were initially so successful. After Valentin first shares an encounter with the French actress Peppy Miller (Berenice Bejo in a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), the details of their conversation pop up the next day in a cover of the Variety Hollywood trade publication. This joke serves two purposes: it shows how easily gossip spread during the early days of filmmaking (something that wouldn’t change at all in the next century), but it’s represented using nonverbal methods. Valentin is simply expecting to read a regular issue of Variety only to look befuddled and alarmed to see himself at the center of the latest issue.

The Artist also utilizes character archetypes, such as scheming business tycoons, keystone cops, and eccentric staffers, as the figures within Valentin’s life; his goofy chauffeur Clifton (James Cromwell) feels like the sort of oafish side character that someone like Chaplin would have to deal with in one of their comedies, and Malcolm McDowell’s overtly formal butler feels plucked right out of City Lights or Modern Times. The best of these is Valentin’s dog, Jack. Many silent films utilized animals to some extent and the feats of bravery that the dog Uggie achieved in his performance as Jack were just as worthy of Academy Award recognition as any of the other contributors to the film. In fact, Uggie won the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Palm Dog award!

While The Artist is mostly a comedic examination of the change that rocked Hollywood, it’s also very much shown through Valentin’s perspective. Valentin is able to cope with the challenges in his life by filtering them through the story of a typical film. The Artist shows some of the darker elements of the era, including the 1929 Stock Market Crash, and the joblessness that affected the industry in the wake of the rise of “talkies.” Valentin may have been able to find a solution by working with Peppy on a new musical, but many silent stars were unable to take that leap. The Artist is an interesting Best Picture winner, as it reminds audiences that none of the techniques used in the classical era have gone out of style. Black-and-white, silent films still have the ability to become crowd-pleasers. The Artist simply succeeded on its own merits and hopefully inspired more film fans to check out the great works of cinema from the silent era.