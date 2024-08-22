The Big Picture Freddie Highmore returns to TV in the Prime Video thriller The Assassin alongside Keely Hawes.

Highmore, known for roles in Bates Motel and The Good Doctor, also serves as executive producer.

The Assassin will feature a star-studded cast including Gina Gershon and Jack Davenport.

Freddie Highmore is returning to our screens again following The Good Doctor. The English actor will be joining Keely Hawes (Bodyguard) as he's set to star in the upcoming Amazon Prime thriller, The Assassin. Deadline reports that Highmore will also serve as an executive producer, while English screenwriters, Harry and Jack Williams will pen the project.

Based on the show's synopsis, The Assassin will be a mother-and-son reunion mixed with high-stakes action. Hawes will play a retired assassin, Julie, as she reunites with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore). Unfortunately, Julie's past catches up with her and the mother-and-son duo ends up on the run. From there, Edward plans to learn the truth of his mother, whilst also fighting for survival, testing their relationship during a race against time.

Prime Video plans to release six hour-long episodes, though a release date has yet to be announced. Prime Video UK's Head of TV, Hannah Blyth, has commented on the upcoming series, claiming that audiences will be hooked and immersed when watching the new series. He said:

“The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series.”

Alongside Highmore and Hawes, The Assassin will also star Gina Gershon (Bound), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer), Jack Davenport (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Alan Dale (Neighbours), Gerald Kyd (Doctor Who), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (Chernobyl). It was also reported that Amazon will continue expanding this star-studded cast.

Freddie Highmore, From Child Actor to TV Star

Image via Warner Bros.

Highmore started his career in 1999 as a child actor and has appeared in numerous projects, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, The Golden Compass, and The Spiderwick Chronicles, to name a few. He continued his passion for acting and took the world by storm in the psychological horror drama, Bates Motel as Norman Bates, and The Good Doctor as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Throughout his career, he has received nominations for The Teen Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Television Awards for "Best Actor" in his role in The Good Doctor. He also won "Best Young Performer" at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards for Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

As of writing, there is no release date for The Assassin, so stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, you can stream Highmore's last acting role in The Good Doctor over on Hulu.

