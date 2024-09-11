Being a parent is no easy feat in and of itself, so stumbling to get it right is part of the process. There is no real way to determine whether someone is fit to raise a child, at least not until The Assessment introduced a scenario that requires couples to undergo a hefty, week-long evaluation before getting the seal of approval. In this not-so-distant future from the one we are currently in, the population has to determine whether they prefer to live in the old world destroyed by climate change, or the new one, which allows for them to be immortal and breathe fresh air without oxygen masks. That is all at the cost of them giving up the right to own pets and procreate. The only way for Mia (Elizabeth Olsen) and Aaryan (Himesh Patel) to start a family is if they pass a nightmare of a test. Through a thrilling turn of events, brilliantly helmed by Fleur Fortuné in her feature debut, the couple endures the trials of being both assessed on their parenting abilities and their fidelity to one another.

What Is 'The Assessment' About?

"We would be really good parents," Mia says when sitting across from Virginia (Alicia Vikander), her intimidating assessor. She and Aaryan are the ideal pair to welcome a child into the world from the outside. After all, he is a tech-savvy genetic researcher, and she is an accomplished botanical scientist. They reside in a colorful, modern estate, spacious enough for a child to run around in. Their marriage is rock solid, with them still passionate and attentive to the other's needs. Considering all of these points, what could possibly go wrong in their trial run?

In the days to follow, the couple gets observed by their nitpicky evaluator, as well as tested when she goes from being vigilant to adopting a childlike behavior. From throwing porridge all over the walls to demanding piggyback rides, Virginia becomes an amalgamation of everything that makes a parent lose their mind. Doubling their efforts to prove that they are worthy candidates, Mia and Aaryan are cautious about their word choices and reactions, avoiding screams when Virginia causes havoc and giving in to her unnerving requests (even the most insane ones).

Alicia Vikander Impresses as Both a Strict Evaluator and an Uncontrollable Child

Similarly to Emma Stone in Poor Things, Vikander is tasked with portraying a character that acts a certain way according to the age she is pretending to be throughout the film. Given the fact that her behavior is tied to stages of the assessment, it is nothing short of remarkable to see the actress tap into a physically and emotionally taxing role, unlike anything that she has done before. The level of commitment that Vikander has in playing a stubborn child and a straight-faced assessor simultaneously is visible in every single scene she has in this film. Without exaggeration, this is the Oscar winner's best performance yet.

Vikander might be a supporting actor here, but she is undoubtedly the standout in this high-caliber cast. Olsen and Patel are also worthy of praise for their portrayals of the would-be parents. Aaryan is tender towards Virginia, often more patient when it comes to her volatile attitude than Mia, who is both quick to reprimand and to nurture. The actors are able to capture the nuance of being responsible for a child, not always knowing the best way to deal with every situation but willing to do their best.

'The Assessment's Worldbuilding Is One of Its Highlights

In addition to the ensemble's performance, Fortuné's film is on-point in terms of worldbuilding. As previously mentioned, the story is set in a futuristic society that separates the old from the new. The stark difference between the ambiance of the new world and the old is important in allowing the viewer to fully immerse themselves in this crazy, oftentimes uncomfortable ride. Mia and Aaryan's home is the epitome of what the new world has to offer. A comfortable life, with a luxurious home decorated with vivid, primary colors (an aesthetic that seems straight out of a Pedro Almodóvar project). It is vibrant, warm, and idyllic, while the old world is deserted, toxic, and a downgrade from all the richness and joy of its opposite reality. The director's background in art design is felt in her choices of capturing the good and bad of both settings inside the narrative, and why they might appeal to certain characters as opposed to others.

Fortuné's Feature Debut Is Peppered With a Chilling Score and a Sharp Script

Image via TIFF

Another element that effectively pulls the audience in is the chilling score crafted by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (previously responsible for the music of All of Us Strangers and Living). Through dark sounds with roaring "ums" and "ahs", she is able to keep viewers entranced in the wild and very agonizing experience that the main couple has while undergoing the assessment. The more twisted things get, the more the audience gets distressed by the thrill that the score brings to the scenes taking place.

Though powered by incredible performances and worldbuilding, what truly leads The Assessment to have an exceptional final product is its refreshingly original premise. The script, written by John Donelly, Nell Garfath Cox, and Dave Thomas, takes full advantage of the sci-fi genre to tap into relevant topics such as climate change, parenthood, and elitism. Through Mia and Aaryan's endless attempts to convince Virginia that they should ace the test, questions arise surrounding why they want to have children in the first place and whether adding to the population will only lead the new world to slowly morph into the old world.

Taking into consideration all of these aspects, Fortuné's feature debut is a triumph that won't appeal to audiences looking for their next comfort watch. The film will get into your nerves, instigate reflections, and leave you at the edge til its final frame. By the end, a viewer will be left in awe at the ultra-sensorial and thought-provoking effect that The Assessment has, and hoping that more creative, quirky, and disturbing projects like this get greenlit soon.

REVIEW The Assessment 9 10 Fleur Fortuné's feature debut is a triumphant example of a sci-fi thriller that uses discomfort to raise awareness about climate change and parenthood. Pros Alicia Vikander's performance is her best yet, portraying an uncontrollable child and a stern evaluator simultaneously.

Olsen and Patel deliver a worthwhile portrait of the struggles of parenting.

The film's worldbuilding is benefitted by an unnerving score and contrasting settings.

The script is original and offers food for thought post-screening.

Release Date April 3, 2025 Director Fleur Fortune Cast Elizabeth Olsen , Alicia Vikander , Himesh Patel , Minnie Driver , Indira Varma , Charlotte Ritchie , Leah Harvey , Nicholas Pinnock , Anaya Thorley , Benny O. Arthur , Thiago Braga de Oliveira , Malaya Stern Takeda Runtime 114 Minutes Writers John Donnelly , Nell Garfath Cox , Dave Thomas Expand

The Assessment had its World Premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.