How far would you go to start a family — and how prepared are you for everything to go wrong? That's the question posed to prospective parents Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel in the new trailer for The Assessment. The science fiction thriller will premiere in theaters on March 21, 2025. In the trailer, we see that the film takes place in a dystopian future where the planet has been devastated by climate change, but a new society is rebuilding itself. However, that society has some strict rules; above all, it stipulates that anyone wishing to have children must first be assessed.

For devoted husband and wife Aaryan and Mia (Patel and Olsen), that assessment comes in the form of the icy, eerie Virginia (Alicia Vikander). She's going to live with them for the next week and subject them to a harrowing series of tests, as Virginia takes on the persona of their future child and puts them through a gauntlet of parenting nightmares. Will Aaryan and Mia pass Virginia's terrible tests, or will they fail — and what happens if they do fail? The film also stars Minnie Driver (The Beekeeper), Indira Varma (Creature Commandos), Charlotte Ritchie (You), Nicholas Pinnock (Here), and Leah Harvey (Foundation).

What Can the Stars of 'The Assessment' Be Seen in Next?

Olsen will next be seen in the supernatural romantic comedy Eternity, alongside Miles Teller, and the Sam Esmail thriller Panic Carefully, with Julia Roberts. It remains to be seen if she will return to her MCU role, the Scarlet Witch, in a future live-action production, but Olsen will voice her in the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series. Patel is one of the legion of thespians recruited to accompany Christopher Nolan in his epic quest to adapt The Odyssey; he will also star with Sarah Goldberg in the comedy Bubble and Squeak. Vikander, meanwhile, will star with husband Michael Fassbender in Na Hong-jin's science fiction thriller Hope and will play the lead in The Last Day, a loose adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway.

The Assessment was directed by Fleur Fortuné; it is her feature-length directorial debut. The script was written by Dave Thomas, Nell Garfath-Cox, and John Donnelly. Critics have hailed the film, and it holds an 87% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes: in her review, Collider's Isabella Soares singles out Vikander's performance for praise, saying "The level of commitment that Vikander has in playing a stubborn child and a straight-faced assessor simultaneously is visible in every single scene she has in this film. Without exaggeration, this is the Oscar winner's best performance yet."

The Assessment premieres in theaters on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Assessment above.