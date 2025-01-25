Even the most versatile actors have idiosyncratic quirks or behaviors that make them recognizable across their roles, and for Julia Garner, that is her somewhat expressionless approach to her performances. In Inventing Anna, this made her titular character calculating and her subsequent breakdowns jolting, while in Ozark, she ensures the guarded and foul-mouthed Ruth Langmore is not someone we want to mess with.

However, in her most recent role in Universal's monster reboot, Wolf Man, her "unemotive" style doesn't quite fit in, as per Collider's review, contributing to the film's middling reception. While it suffered in this 2025 horror, Garner's approach becomes the shining star of a 2020 drama, The Assistant, that ends up being far more terrifying than Wolf Man. She leads a haunting horror story of a female employee in an abusive relationship with her workplace, where the minimalism in her performance and throughout the film is provocative and enduring.

'The Assistant' Uses Minimalism to Create an Oppressive Workplace

The Assistant's premise is as simplistic and unadorned as its title: we follow Jane (Garner) throughout one eye-opening work day, as she is five weeks into her dream job and becoming more aware of the more underhanded elements at play. Through Kitty Green's minimalist direction, we watch Jane go about her daily office tasks and can already see the toll this environment has taken on her. The screen's colors are faded and as sapped of life as Jane is, emphasizing the monotony of her long hours. The film is framed closely from Jane's point of view, restricting our visual and auditory experience to hers. This already creates a claustrophobic and isolated environment, especially as many of the shots are defined by their stasis, with the movements remaining central, allowing us to focus on Jane's actions and expressions.

It isn't just the visuals that craft an alienating effect, but the sound design too, as it is also uniquely intertwined with what Jane is prioritizing. Snippets of conversation either come into focus or fade away into garbled muted tones, and most notable are the office whispers that Jane strains to hear but are just outside of her cocoon. By honing in on Jane's experience in this sensory way, The Assistant creates a profound and gripping atmosphere where we can viscerally feel the idea of women being shunned in male-dominated workplaces. It makes the more overt scenes of people giving her pointed looks for being in the way, or not acknowledging her as she is the last one entering or exiting elevators and rooms, more palpable. Jane powerfully conveys the binary experience of a corporate woman: she is either taking up too much space, or doesn't exist in it.

Garner's Performance Reflects Women in Male-Dominated Fields